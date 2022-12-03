Norway library featuring exhibit by outdoors painter through Jan.

Norway Memorial Library is exhibiting “Common Work and Common Places: Works in Watercolor and Encaustic” by artist Betsey Foster through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 258 Main St.

Foster began painting after a career in science and journalism. Her two main art subjects are the outdoors and people working at “honest labor,” according to a news release from Alana DePerte at the library.

Foster has painted in watercolors for 10-15 years. Her encaustic pieces, which use heated wax with colored pigments, have an abstract flavor and focus on the natural world.

Foster says her art reflects her love of the outdoors and her deep respect and love for the people of this area. She enjoys roaming around and enjoying the mountains, woods, and rivers. When not outdoors, she works with water or fire to create art.

The library does not sell art but will supply the artist’s contact information upon request.

For more information, visit norwaymemoriallibrary.org or call 207-743-5309.



