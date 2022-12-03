Norway’s Kilde wins Beaver Creek World Cup downhill, Canada’s

By Canadian Press Dec 3, 2022 | 11:03 AM

BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a second straight men’s downhill to start the World Cup season, and Canada’s James Crawford was third Saturday.

Toronto’s Crawford, 25, reached the World Cup podium in downhill for the first time in his career by finishing four-tenths of a second back of Kilde at Beaver Creek Resort.

Kilde put down a time of one minute 42.09 seconds ahead of runner-up Marco Odermatt of Switzerland in 1:42.15.

Crawford crossed the line in 1:42.88 just a hundredth of a second ahead of Austria’s Matthias Mayer in fourth.