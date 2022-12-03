Categories Travel Officials say Little Rock woman was ‘forced’ into prostitution by Post author By Google News Post date December 3, 2022 No Comments on Officials say Little Rock woman was ‘forced’ into prostitution by Officials say Little Rock woman was ‘forced’ into prostitution by Florida man KATV Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Arkansas, Articles, contents, crime, Debt Bondage, Florida, forced, human trafficking, Katherine Fernandez-Rundle, Kyron Lajon Richardson, Law_Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County, officials, prostitution, Richardson, Rock, sex crimes, Social issues, United States, Violence Against Men, Violence against women, woman By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← A look at your pets, their food, and the resulting carbon → ‘She Would Lay Down..’- American WTA Star Reveals ‘Eye Opening’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.