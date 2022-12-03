On This Day In 1965 The Beatles Changed Everything With ‘Rubber

Released on this day in 1965, Rubber Soul is the sixth studio album by the Beatles. Just like previous Beatles albums, this one topped the record charts in Britain and the United States for several weeks. For the first time in their career, the Beatles were able to take their time recording an album, without any interruptions or touring commitments. This allowed for more studio experimentation and an increased maturity as lyricists. A trend that would continue with subsequent albums like Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Ringo Starr was quoted as saying “Our whole attitude was changing – we’d grown up a little. I think grass was really influential in a lot of our changes, especially with the writers.”

Producer George Martin “They were getting more and more interested in unusual sounds. They were trying out new instruments and always coming to me saying, ‘What, what ideas have you got for this?”.