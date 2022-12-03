Pension crisis fears as number of self-employed women rockets

Fred Hicks, Senior Policy Adviser at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), said: “We know that more needs to be done to support the self-employed to save adequately for retirement, with IPSE research suggesting that 14 percent of freelancers aren’t saving for later life in any way.

“This isn’t down to a lack of awareness – seven in ten freelancers told us they’re concerned about their later life savings. But competing priorities, such as building a short-term financial buffer, making essential one-off purchases, or paying down business debts can make long-term saving more difficult.”

Employers have been obliged since 2012 to set up workplace pension schemes which employees are automatically enrolled into. However, there is no similar provision for people who are self-employed.

The state pension currently provides just £9,628-a-year for people with a full history of making National Insurance contributions, which means it may not be enough to provide a good standard of living on its own.

The number of self-employed men has fallen since 2010 but the total number of self-employed workers has increased by 250,000 to 4.3million, up by six percent.

Labour accused the Government of breaking a promise contained in the 2019 Conservative general election manifesto to launch a review into self-employment.