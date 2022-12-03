Peter Kay breaks down during tour as fans ‘make him cry’ on stage

Posted on Peter’s Twitter account, which boasts 789,600 followers, a statement from SJM read: “We’d like to acknowledge and apologise for a number of technical issues our customers experienced while trying to buy tickets for Peter Kay’s upcoming live tour via the O2 priority pre-sale earlier today.

“SJM would like to reassure customers that substantial provision has been put in place for the main ticket on-sale this Saturday 12th at 10am.

“Plenty of tickets will be available throughout the day so please persevere and please buy from official ticket outlets listed on the attached link.”

Addressing the high demand for tickets on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Peter admitted it surprised him, telling the host: “You know what? I cannot get my head round it.

“I think we should have called this tour Peter Who because I hadn’t been around for five years.”