Phil Spencer Can’t Commit To Call Of Duty Being On PlayStation

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has once again commented on Call of Duty’s future on consoles that compete with Xbox. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said “there’s no contract that could be written that says forever,” but he expects Call of Duty to remain available on PlayStation for some time.
“It’s not about at some point I pull the rug underneath PlayStation 7’s legs and it’s, ‘Ahaha you just didn’t write the contract long enough,'” he said. “There’s no contract that could be written that says forever.”