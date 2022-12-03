PIP claimants may be eligible for free or discounted council tax

Depressing figures released today indicate that more than a third of all households who will be in fuel poverty next year will be those with a disabled person. In reality that means disabled people are having to choose whether they can afford to run life-saving equipment and parents of disabled children are forced to skip meals. As campaigners urge people to check they are receiving all the financial help they are entitled to, Express.co.uk has come up with a list of 10 ‘freebie’ benefits people on PIP could claim from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Disabled people are one of the largest groups affected by the cost of living crisis as many suffer from health conditions that mean they feel the cold more than others.
A charity is calling on the Government to do more to help them after figures released today show disabled households make up one third of the 8.4 million households predicted to be in fuel poverty by April 2023.
James Taylor, Director of Strategy at disability equality charity Scope said: “The soaring number of disabled people in fuel poverty is a national disgrace. Life costs more if you are disabled.
“Scope has heard from so many disabled people who are having to choose between being warm and powering life-saving equipment. Parents of disabled children who are having to skip meals so their kids can eat.”
The Chancellor also announced a £1billion of funding to enable a further 12-month extension to the Household Support Fund, helping local authorities to assist those who might otherwise fall through the cracks.
However, disabled charities say it’s not enough to help those who are most vulnerable and more need to be done now.
At the same time, thousands of people are thought to be missing out on disability benefits like PIP which is worth up to £627 a month.
PIP is paid to people who have difficulty completing everyday tasks such as preparing food, dressing and washing – the amount someone receives depends on how much their condition affects them not the condition itself.
PIP claimants could also be eligible for:
- Free prescriptions (depending on illness)
- Free or reduced council tax bills
- Capped water bills
- Reduced price bus or rail fares
- Motability scheme
- Cost of living payments
- Cold Weather Payments
- Blue badge in England and Wales
- Vehicle tax discount of up to 100 percent
- Disabled Facilities Grant (up to £30,000).
