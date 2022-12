New Year’s Eve at the Yellowstone will offer a foot-stompin’ way to ring in the new year. Guests can travel back to the 1890s with a saloon casino full of heroic cowboys and villainous gamblers, followed by a musical on-stage performance by Repertory Company Theatre.

Tickets include an on-stage performance and a saloon casino in the lobby (before the show and at intermission). Each ticket comes with five casino chips. Chips can be redeemed for prizes at the end of the night.