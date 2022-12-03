Poll of the Week: Battlefield vs Call of Duty – Game Freaks 365

It’s the battle of the big budget shooters.

With the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free weekend for Battlefield 2042, we thought we would poll a matchup of shooters. That’s right: Battlefield vs Call of Duty.

The multi-billion dollar COD franchise just got its latest hit. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II managed sales totaling over $1 billion in worldwide sell-through following its first ten days after its launch. Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 just got added to Xbox Game Pass.

Sony recently dissed Battlefield in its attempt to prevent Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. They said:

Even assuming that SIE had the ability and resources to develop a similarly successful franchise to Call of Duty, it would take many, many years and billions of dollars to create a challenger to Call of Duty – and the example of EA’s Battlefield shows that any such efforts would more than likely be unsuccessful.

Battlefield vs Call of Duty

We want to hear from you! Do you prefer Battlefield or Call of Duty? Which first-person shooter franchise has a better single-player experience? Which franchise has better multi-player? What are your favorite games in these legendary franchises? What platforms do you prefer to play them on?

