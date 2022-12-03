Princess Anne dons festive look and rare brooch in Northern

Princess Anne granted Banger, in Northern Ireland, the city status which was received as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Royal Family website explained: “The Princess Royal officially conferred city status on Bangor in a special ceremony at Bangor Castle.”

For the event, Princess Anne chose a festive outfit: a two-piece tartan suit consisting of a skirt and a navy blazer with red buttons on the front.

The royal seemed to be wearing a white blouse underneath and combined the suit with a pair of black boots and an elegant black handbag.

The Princess Royal donned a pair of gold and pearl drop earrings and a rare brooch which hasn’t been seen in any recent outings.

The gold jewel featured a leaf shape and little blue, green and red gemstones in the centre.

