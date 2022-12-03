Putin ill with ‘Parkinson’s and cancer’ leaving him unstable





The Russian President has been reportedly suffering from Parkinson’s in a “rapidly deteriorating” health situation. According to political analyst Valery Solovey, Putin is suffering from a number of critical illnesses, including cancer and a schizoaffective disorder.

Ms Solovey claims Putin’s health “is deteriorating… dramatically”. In an email sent to the Sun, a Russian security services insider also said: “I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden. “Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with. “It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses. In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer.”

According to the General SVR Telegram channel, the Russian President has been suffering from coughing fits, nausea and a loss of appetite. The Telegram channel has long claimed Putin is battling with cancer and has said that sources inside the Kremlin say the Russian leader has lost 18lbs. They claim Putin’s inner circle is worried that his “persistent cough” will be seen as a “sign of the leader’s rapidly deteriorating health”, as Russia continues to attack Ukraine. Last month, the Russian president appeared to cough in a clip from a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. READ MORE: Russia planning ‘new massive attack’ on Ukraine

They said: “After Shoigu was disconnected from participating in the video conference, Putin started talking to other representatives of the leadership of the military bloc, but could not continue due to an attack of severe coughing, so much so that the meeting had to be stopped, and the president needed medical help.” Earlier this year, the Russian President was seen shaking uncontrollably as he met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow. Around the same time, n April, he also appeared to limp as he walked in Moscow with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A month later critics claimed the Russian leader appeared “bloated” during a meeting od Russia’s security council. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied rumours on Putin’s health.