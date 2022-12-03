Rich Russian businessman arrested in London

Officials have arrested a wealthy Russian man in London on suspicion of money laundering.

The National Crime Agency said it arrested the unnamed man, 58, at his multi-million-pound residence in London,

Officers from the NCA’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell following a major operation.

The NCA added he is suspected of conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.

The agency said more than 50 officers helped conduct the operation at the businessman’s property.

They seized digital devices and cash after conducting extensive searches.

In all, officers arrested three individuals, who have seen been released on bail.

Graeme Biggar, Director General of the NCA, said it the agency’s new cell has seen “significant success” since it was first established earlier this year.

He said: “The NCA’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, only established this year, is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and enable them and those linked to the Russian regime.

“We will continue to use all the powers and tactics available to us to disrupt this threat.”