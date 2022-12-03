Ring announcer torn apart for gaffe on Fury vs Chisora undercard

Royston Barney-Smith stopped Cruz Peter inside one minute in the opening bout of the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard tonight. But it wasn’t the 18-year-old’s impressive performance that got the biggest reaction.
Fans flocked to social media to mock BT Sport ring announcer Thomas Treiber after he announced the Southampton boxer was fighting out of “Southamptonshire” rather than the southern city’s correct county: Hampshire.
One fan wrote: “Hailing from Southamptonshire????? Who’s this MC ffs #FuryChisora3.” Another added: “Southampton, Southamptonshire, England oh dear ring announcer.”
A third tweeted: “@btsport #FuryChisora3 ‘from Southamptonshire’ lol.” While a fourth said: “Royston Barney-Smith just introduced as hailing from Southampton, Southamptonshire.”
He added: “It’s what we’ve been drilling these last eight weeks over and over again. Keep training, putting the hours in. This is all I want to do and I want to become Britain’s youngest world champion. And I will do it and that’s a fact.
Fury and Chisora’s trilogy bout is set to commence shortly with ring walks expected at 9pm due a strict curfew put in place by the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The main event will commence no later than 9:30pm.
