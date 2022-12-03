Ring announcer torn apart for gaffe on Fury vs Chisora undercard

Royston Barney-Smith stopped Cruz Peter inside one minute in the opening bout of the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard tonight. But it wasn’t the 18-year-old’s impressive performance that got the biggest reaction.

Fans flocked to social media to mock BT Sport ring announcer Thomas Treiber after he announced the Southampton boxer was fighting out of “Southamptonshire” rather than the southern city’s correct county: Hampshire.

One fan wrote: “Hailing from Southamptonshire????? Who’s this MC ffs #FuryChisora3.” Another added: “Southampton, Southamptonshire, England oh dear ring announcer.”

A third tweeted: “@btsport #FuryChisora3 ‘from Southamptonshire’ lol.” While a fourth said: “Royston Barney-Smith just introduced as hailing from Southampton, Southamptonshire.”