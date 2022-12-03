Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $25, plus all the Cyber

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but many of the deals are still live as of today. A few deals even popped up after the shopping holidays ended, keeping our deals radar from getting rusty. Samsung still has a few good discounts including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Frame TVs. Apple’s latest iPad is $30 off and sales on a few games for the PS5 and Nintendo Switch are still going strong. If you missed out on Black Friday or still have some shopping to do, now is a good time to grab an Instant Pot for holiday cooking, a Roomba to keep the floors spotless or a great pair of earbuds to unwind with some music. Here are the best deals from Cyber Week that you can still get today.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Most of Roku’s streaming devices are still on sale. Including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is half price. At just $25, it matches the price of Amazon’s 4K stick, and it’s our current favorite streaming device. The Roku Streambar is down to $80, which is $50 less than usual and a record low. Roku’s 2022 Ultra set-top box has dropped to a new low of $69.

Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $25 right now, which is half off its usual price. This small dongle connects directly to your TV’s HDMI port and streams content in 4K, supports Dolby Vision and offers voice command capabilities via its remote. And finally, Roku’s Express has dropped to $18 which is one of the best prices we’ve seen. If you just want an inexpensive streaming device with basic features, the Express is a solid option.

Shop the Roku sale at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold4

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off right now, bringing the rather expensive foldable phone down to $1350 for the 256GB configuration. That includes a $100 “not trade-in” credit. If you do have an old phone to turn in, you’ll get at least $300 credit (if it’s a Galaxy device) and up to $1,000, depending on the phone and condition. We gave it an Engadget score of 86 with particular praise for the longer zoom on the upgraded cameras and an improved battery life that lasted 17 hours and 13 minutes in our test, which is three more hours than the previous generation. The Z Fold 4 is also great at multitasking. In the end, we called it “a cutting-edge device that’s actually ready for the mainstream.”

Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Samsung – $1,350

2022 iPad

Apple’s 2022 standard-model iPad is the 10th generation of the multipurpose slate, earning an 85 in our review back in October. We were concerned at the price hike over the previous generation, which brought it to a steep $449. But now that it’s going for $419, it’s a little easier on your wallet. What we did like was the complete redesign, the solid 10-plus hours of battery, and the addition of a landscape-oriented front-facing camera. Note that the iPad standard only works with the first generation of the Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad (10th gen) at Amazon – $419

Xbox Series S

Engadget

The Xbox Series S is down to $240 at Amazon, and Woot has the device available for $220 outright — albeit for an international model, which means your instruction manual may be in Spanish — but it’s a full $80 off the usual $300.

The Series S is good value for PlayStation or Switch users who want a cheaper way into the Xbox ecosystem. We gave the Series S a review score of 85 at launch, noting that while it isn’t doesn’t handle 4K gaming and won’t play physical games (just digital versions), it can still play all the same games as the pricier Xbox Series X and offers incredibly smooth gameplay.

Buy Xbox Series S at Amazon – $240

Anker 577 Thunderbolt docking station

Anker’s 577 Thunderbolt docking station is what we recommend getting for people who work from home. It’s a multi-purpose, powerful brick into which you can plug all of your necessities. With 13 ports, there’s a good chance every peripheral you use will find a home. Plus it supports 85W laptop charging power your your machine as you use it.

Buy Anker 577 docking station at Amazon – $240

Samsung 2022 Frame TV

Amy Skorheim

Right now, Woot is running a sale on Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs that includes some of the best prices we’ve seen. The best value is the 50-inch model, which is down to $870 — a healthy 33 percent off. You’ll see steep discounts across the range, though, including the sweet-spot 55-inch and 65-inch models (now $1,100 and $1,490). We like the Frame for its ability to look convincingly like art when you’re not watching it.

Buy 2022 The Frame TV (50-inch) at Woot – $870

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard

If you want to experiment with using an iPad Pro as a laptop, Apple’s Magic Keyboard is one of the best typing solutions out there. However, like most first-party Apple accessories, it’ll cost you. But you can get the 12.9-inch model for $100 less than usual from Amazon. Right now the white keyboard is down to $250, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it. We gave it an Engadget score of 84, appreciating the luxurious feel of the keys and precision of the trackpad.

Buy Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon $250

Xbox Wireless Controller

If you need a spare gamepad for your Xbox or PC, Microsoft’s wireless Xbox Series X/S controller is available for $40 at Microsoft. That’s about $20 below the controller’s usual going rate. The sale applies to multiple finishes, though some colors are priced at $45. Just note that these pads still rely on AA batteries by default; if you want one rechargeable battery, that’ll cost you another $25.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller at Microsoft – $40

Games for PlayStation and Switch

If you’re looking to build out your game library, this week saw several sales on games for all three of the major consoles. Some were at or near their lowest prices to date and a few are still going on as of today. One of the most acclaimed and popular games of 2022, Elden Ring for PS4 or PS5 is currently on sale for $35 at Walmart, which is $15 below the usual going rate. One of our favorite sequels of the year, the robot-battling open-world game Horizon Forbidden West, is down to a new low of $35 for PS4 and $40 for PS5.

For Switch, the over-the-top hack-and-slasher Bayonetta 3, which only became available about a month ago, is available for $45. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, another recently released hack-and-slasher, is at an all-time low of $28, which is lower than it was for Cyber Monday.

Buy Elden Ring at Walmart – $35

Razer Blade 14

Razer’s Blade 14 with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU is currently down to $2,000 at Amazon. That’s about $350 off its average price and tied for the best price we’ve tracked. We gave the Blade 14 a review score of 84 last year, and we’ve recommended the similar Blade 15 in recent buying guides and gift guides. It can run hot, and you can still get similarly powerful gaming laptops for less cash, but the Blade still packs enough power to play demanding games at higher settings in a slim and slick-feeling design that weighs less than four pounds.

Buy Razer Blade 14 at Amazon – $2,000

HyperX Cloud Alpha

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is down to $55 at Best Buy which is $45 below the wired headset’s list price and close to the best price we’ve tracked. It’s a sturdy, no-frills gaming headset that’s comfortable to wear for hours. A good set of non-gaming headphones will sound better for the price, but the profile here is still relatively well-balanced, and the included mic is perfectly fine for everyday party chats.

Buy HyperX Cloud Alpha at Best Buy – $55

Hisense TV deals

Most of Hisense’s TVs are on sale for Cyber Week. If you’re looking to spend as little as possible on a still-decent TV, then you can’t get much better than Hisense’s 43-inch R6-Series Roku TV for $200. It supports 4K content and Dolby Vision, plus it runs on Roku’s smart TV operating system.

Shop Hisense Cyber Week TV deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming devices

Amazon

Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite is still going for just $15 right now, which is half off its usual price. This is a good option if you want to upgrade an old, “dumb” TV in your home into a smart one. If you have a 4K screen, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has dropped to $25 or 50 percent off its normal price. For Amazon’s most capable streaming stick, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s down to $35 right now. It has all of the features of the standard Fire TV Stick 4K: UHD streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and the live picture-in-picture feature. But on top of that, it has WiFi 6 support and a bit more RAM than all other Fire streaming sticks, improving its overall performance.

Shop the Fire TV Stick sale at Amazon

Vizio V21t-J8 soundbar

Vizio

The Vizio V21t-J8 soundbar is our favorite budget-friendly soundbar and it’s down to $120 right now, which is 26 percent off its usual price and a near record low. You’re getting a 2.1-channel setup with this accessory, plus a 4.5-inch wireless sub along with it. It may not have WiFi connectivity, but that’s the main tradeoff you’ll have to make. Otherwise, it supports HDMI ARC/eARC, DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth, and it has a 3.5mm aux jack as well.

Buy Vizio V21t-J8 soundbar at Amazon – $120

MacBook Air M1

If you aren’t worried about having the latest model, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is on sale for just $799. We gave it an 94 in our review, calling it the best MacBook for most people when it first hit the scene, especially those looking for a casual computer. The M1 chip will still feel like a big upgrade if you’re coming from an aging Intel machine, and we also liked this laptop’s lovely display, lack of fan noise and good battery life.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon – $799

14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is a still on sale for a whopping $500, bringing it down to $2,000. We gave it and the 16-inch model scores of 92 in our review, with appreciation for the fast M1 Pro and Max processors, excellent display and solid battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro (14-inch) at Amazon – $2,000

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is still down to $600. This configuration has a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. We gave this 12.4-inch notebook a score of 86 earlier this year, and it earned a spot in our guide to the best cheap Windows laptops. It impressed us with its slick design, bright screen, good battery life and USB-C charging.

Buy Surface Laptop Go 2 at Amazon – $600

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is on sale for $1,000, which is the best price we’ve seen. We gave this machine a score of 83 for its elegant design, bright display, Thunderbolt 4 support and solid performance. We weren’t as impressed by its 720p webcam and its non-backlit keyboard, but this notebook is definitely a step up from the Surface Laptop Go 2 and a great pick for daily productivity .

Buy Surface Laptop 5 at Amazon – $1,000

Microsoft Cyber Week deals

A number of Surface laptops and bundles are still on sale for Cyber Week, direct from Microsoft. The new Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 are up to $200 and $300 off, respectively, while you can save more than $600 on Surface Laptop 4 bundles. We recommend checking out all of Microsoft’s discounted bundles, because they are some of the best ways to get all of the things you’d need — like keyboard attachments, styluses and more — to make a Surface machine truly your own.

Shop Microsoft Cyber Week deals

iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum

The Roomba s9+ has been around for a couple of years and it’s probably overkill for most people. At $999, it’s certainly not cheap, but it did earn a spot in our list of best robot vacuums. Right now, you can pick up the high-end machine for $220 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENG220 at checkout. A final price of $779 is the best we’ve seen on this smart home gadget, In our testing, we found the s9+ to be an incredibly capable cleaner, and while on the loud side, it’s no more noisy than other robo-vacs in this price range.

Buy Roomba s9+ at Wellbots – $779

Elektron Syntakt

The latest entry in Elektron’s midrange groovebox series is a lot of things — an analog synth, a digital drum machine, an absurdly powerful sequencer. But one thing the Syntakt is not, is cheap. Right now though, the Syntakt is down to $799 across a number of shops. And while it’s definitely focused on percussion, a recent firmware update added two new “machines” that focus on more melodic sounds.

Buy Elektron Syntakt at Reverb – $799

Buy Elektron Syntakt at Perfect Circuit – $799

Korg Minilogue XD

When the Minilogue XD launched for just $650 it staked a pretty convincing claim to the best bang-for-your-buck synth. A few years later, and it’s no less impressive. But its price has crept upwards to $730, but now it’s down to $600. Korg is offering a number of discounts across its range, but the clear stand out is this 18-percent off on an incredibly versatile synth. It combines four voices of true analog polyphony with a digital synth engine and effects.

Buy Korg Minilogue XD at Perfect Circuit – $600

UA Volt audio interfaces

The Universal Audio Volt 76 series stands out from the audio interface pack with a stylish look, low noise and latency, and large easy to use controls. What sets the 76 apart, from even its cheaper Volt brethren is the all analog modeling of its legendary 1176 compressor. The Volt 476 and 276 are both on sale, marked down to $329 and $269, respectively.

Buy Universal Audio Volt 476 at Reverb – $329

Buy Universal Audio VOLT 476 at Perfect Circuit – $329

Buy Universal Audio Volt 276 at Reverb – $269

Buy Universal Audio Volt 276 at Perfect Circuit – $269

Monoprice Soundstage3

While its not meant to take on the road, the Monoprice Soundstage 3 is an excellent pick for at-home listening. Usually $250, the sale price is down to $200 right now. We like its minimalist design and clear, balanced sound. It gets 10 hours of play on a charge, but also has plenty of hard-wire ports if its staying in one place.

Buy Monoprice SoundStage 3 at Monoprice – $200

Bose SoundLink Revolve II

Bose SoundLink Revolve II is great for bringing your music outside and we found it had a loud and bright sound that carries nicely through the out of doors. It pumps out 360-degree sound and gets 13 hours of play on a charge. It’s usually $220 but is still down to $180 right now.

Buy Bose SoundLink Revolve II at Bose – $180

Solo Stove fire pits

Solo Stove

Solo Stove’s fire pits remain up to 40 percent off right now. We like these fire pits because, while on the expensive side, they are good options that don’t smoke you out. Aside from the small table-top Mesa, the most affordable of the bunch is the Solo Stove Ranger, which is on sale for $180.

Buy Solo Stove Ranger at Solo Stove – $180

Chromecast with Google TV

Like the Fire TV and Roku sticks above, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K turns a “dumb” TV into a smart one, and right now it’s just $40, down from $50. We reviewed it when it first came out and gave it a score of 86, particularly impressed with the Google Assistant integration.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV 4K at Amazon – $40

Crucial MX500 (1TB)

Crucial

Crucial’s MX500 internal drive is down to a new low of $68 for the 1TB version, and you can find discounts on the other configurations, too. We’ve long recommended this drive for its standard form factor, its sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/510 MB/s and its AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also has integrated power loss immunity, which saves all of your work even when there’s a power outage.

Buy Crucial MX500 at Amazon – $68

Jabra Elite 3 earbuds

We were impressed with the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds at their list $80 list price, giving them an 88 in our review. Now that they’re below $50, it’s still a good day to get a pair. We called them the “new standard for affordable wireless earbuds” because they offer detailed and balanced sound with a booming low end. We got right around the estimated seven-hour battery life and liked Jabra’s comfortable new design for the Elite 3 buds.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 earbuds at Amazon – $50

Sony WH-1000XM5

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are down to $348 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen since they came out earlier this year. These are our current favorite wireless headphones, and Sony essentially changed only a few things about the previous WH-1000XM4 to make this generation even better. They have improved noise cancellation and sound quality, plus a slick new design and a solid battery life. We also appreciate their Speak-to-Chat feature and multi-device connectivity.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 at Amazon – $348

OnePlus 10 Pro

You can pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone for only $549 right now, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. The standout feature of this handset is its remarkably fast charging technology. You can get a full charge in just over a half hour using 80W SUPERVOOC charging. However, US users are capped at 65W SUPERVOOC, but that’s still the speediest charging standard available stateside. Otherwise, we also appreciated the 10 Pro’s lovely 120Hz display and its fast face-unlock feature.

Buy OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon – $550

iRobot Roomba j7

iRobot’s Roomba j7 is on sale for $349 right now, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it, and you can get the j7+ for $599. This is one of iRobot’s latest robo-vacs and it has enhanced obstacle avoidance which lets it navigate around a robot vacuum’s arch nemesis: pet poop. It also has 10 times the suction power of a standard Roomba, plus support for smart mapping and Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. With the j7+ model, you’re also getting a clean base into which the robo-vac will empty its bin after every job.

Buy iRobot Roomba j7 at Amazon – $349

Blink Mini camera

Blink Mini cameras are usually $35 each, but right now Amazon is selling two for less than the price of one. On the same product page, you’ll notice a one-camera configuration option, that’s $30, so this really is a case where it’s a better deal to get two. The Minis are motion-activated devices (as, in they aren’t always on)and have built-in speakers and a mic so you can hear and talk to people (or pets) remotely using your phone.

Buy Blink Mini camera 2-pack at Amazon – $30

Echo Show 8

If you’re still looking to pick up a new smart display ahead of the holidays, a newer deal on Amazon’s Echo Shows may be of interest. The retailer is currently offering a bundle that pairs its Echo Show 8 with the Kids edition of its Echo Show 5 for $70.

We’ve seen the Echo Show 8 alone go for $70 for much of the last two months, but that still equals the lowest price we’ve tracked. Normally, it retails closer to $100. With this deal, you’re effectively getting an Echo Show 5 Kids thrown in at no extra cost. That device is currently available on its own for $40, but its average street price over the last few months has sat closer to $60.

Buy Echo Show 8 + Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon – $70

Disney+

Disney+ will switch to a two-tier model on December 8th. After that, the ad-free version, which is the only way the service is currently offered, will increase to $11 per month instead of $8. The new ad-supported plan will then go for $8. If you want to hang on to that $8 per month price for an ad-free plan, you can sign up before December 7th and pay $80 for a year of ad-free streaming. That works out to a 39 percent discount over the elevated $11 per month plan. If you didn’t already know, Disney+ includes a dominating trove of content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Subscribe to a year of Disney+ (ad-free) for $80

YouTube TV

Switching to an all-streaming diet often means forgoing live TV and other content cable offers. YouTube TV is one way to get back some of the live sports, live news and “cable channels” you’re missing. YouTube’s limited time offer is still going and gives you your first three months for $55 per month, with no contract required. If you decide you like what you’re seeing, don’t cancel and the price will revert to the regular $65 per month.

Subscribe to 3 months of YouTube TV for $55 per month

Alo Moves

While some subscription deals time out after a few months, Alo Moves is still offering half-off annual subscriptions for life. The going rate for a yearly membership is currently $200, so this brings it down to $100. The online fitness service currently has more than 3,000 classes, and new classes are added weekly. You can watch on your laptop or via app on an iPhone or iPad. Yoga, pilates, HIIT, and core classes are available, along with meditation and mindfulness sessions, including a power nap sound bath.

Subscribe to a year of Alo Moves – $100

Masterclass

Masterclass memberships are annual and include access to all 180 classes they offer. Right now when you buy any membership plan, which range from $180 to $276 per year, you’ll get a second free membership to give away. There are classes from Martin Scorsese, Usher, Carlos Santana, Questlove, Alice Waters, David Lynch and 100 other people you’ve heard of. Classes range from a little over two hours to five-plus hours and are broken into between 12 and 30 lessons each.

Buy two MasterClass subscriptions – $180 per year

Rosetta Stone

Like Masterclass above, this Rosetta Stone membership doesn’t make you decide what you want to learn up front. And instead of a yearly membership, this one is for life. The usual price for a lifetime membership is $300, but is still half price right now. With it, you get access to all 25 languages Rosetta Stone offers, complete with customizable lesson plans and immersion learning methods. The deal runs from now through Friday, December 2nd.

Buy a lifetime membership to Rosetta Stone – $149

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps includes more than 20 apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and InDesign. From now through December 4th, Adobe’s sale takes 25 percent off the monthly price for your entire first year. That brings the price down from its usual $55 per month to just $40 per month.

Subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps – $40 per month

Tidal HiFi

You can think of Tidal’s HiFi membership as Spotify for audiophiles and music super fans, delivering up to 1411 kbps of lossless audio quality to your Android, iPhone or desktop. A membership also includes curated playlists, access to Tidal original documentaries and interviews with musicians, and of course it’s all ad free. The holiday deal gives you two months for $2, and bumps up to $10 a month after that.

Subscribe to Tidal HiFI – $2 for two months

iRobot Roomba 694

The iRobot Roomba 694 is currently our favorite budget robot vacuum and is down to $180 right now. That’s 33 percent off for a $95 savings that’s close to an all-time low. We liked the way the 694 dependably cleaned both carpet and tile, and appreciated the excellent user interface on the app. Setup is straightforward, even for a robo vac newbie. It doesn’t come with extra brushes and the spot-clean function is only available as a button on the unit itself, but we still think it’s the best budget vac for most people.

Buy iRobot Roomba 694 at Amazon – $179

Shark Ion RV765

The Shark Ion RV765 is the runner up in our guide to budget robo vacs and right now it’s down to $150, which is a super low price for any smart vacuum, especially one with a two-hour battery life. We particularly liked the adjustable wheels that automatically reacted to the “terrain” of carpet, rug, or hard floor, and the intuitive app for setting schedules and otherwise controlling the robot.

Buy Shark Ion RV765 at Walmart – $150

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

With a more than 50 percent discount, Eufy’s RoboVac X8 Hybrid is down to $320, which is 51 percent off its usual $650 sticker. We gave the X8 a shout out in our robo vac guide for its great customization features, including a “tap and go” option that lets you direct the vac to a particular spot for extra on-demand cleaning. The hybrid X8 can wet-wipe your floors as well as vacuum them, and comes with a fillable tank and swappable cleaning pads to enable the mopping function. If you don’t need your vac to mop, the vacuum-only Eufy RoboVac X8 is on sale for 40 percent off, making it just $300 instead of $500 right now.

Buy Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid at Amazon – $320

Meater Plus

The Meater Plus is the recommended thermometer in our grilling gear guide. It’s still down $80 from its usual $100 price tag. While a wired version is certainly cheaper, we thought the price bump was worth not having to avoid the cables as you work with larger pieces of meat. It’s got a 165-foot Bluetooth range and the single probe has two sensors, with one end reading the internal temp of your meat and the exposed end monitoring the ambient temp of your cooking environment.

Buy Meater Plus at Amazon – $80

Instant Pot Duo

The Instant Pot Duo makes an excellent gift for just about anyone, but it’s also a great way to add some extra capacity to your kitchen for holiday cooking. It dropped down to $79 for Black Friday and is still on sale. That’s a 21 percent discount and a great buy, considering all it can do. It features seven functions in one unit, and can act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.

Buy Instant Pot Duo at Amazon – $79

Google Nest Hub

If you like the Google Assistant for your smart display needs, the latest generation of the Google Nest Hub is half price, bringing it down to $50. The seven-inch screen is one inch smaller than the Echo Show 8, and the Google Hub doesn’t have an on-board camera, which some might prefer. As a smart display, it’ll happily act as a hub to control compatible smart home devices using just your voice.

Buy Google Nest Hub at B&H Photo – $50

Google Nest Cam

The Google Nest Cam battery is your best bet for Google Assistant-controlled indoor and outdoor monitoring. While they usually go for $180, they’re $60 off right now, making them $120 each. These run on batteries and are rated to handle the weather outside, but they’re quite a bit more expensive than some other cameras. They send high def 1080p video to your phone or smart display when they’re triggered and are smart enough to tell the difference between pets, cars and people.

Buy Google Nest Cam at B&H Photo – $120

Amazon Echo Dot

When Amazon’s Echo Dot first unveiled its new spherical shape in 2020, we tried it out and thought it was a well-rounded speaker in all senses of the word, awarding it a score of 88. For Black Friday it was 50 percent off, putting Amazon’s smallest smart speaker down to just $25. Today it’s bumped up to $28, which is still a fairly good deal on a speaker that’ll let you control your music, lights, thermostats and more with your voice. The Echo Dot even acts as a WiFi extender, adding up to 1,000 square feet of extra coverage, if you use the brand’s Eero WiFi routers.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon – $28

Blink Video Doorbell

The Blink Video Doorbell is the least expensive doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, and right now is down to $35 from its usual price of $50. You can use it wired to your existing doorbell wiring or run the unit on two AA batteries. Your first set of batteries is included and can last up to two years. The unit wakes up with a doorbell press or when it detects motion, enabling two-way talk. Wiring the unit allows it to activate your built-in doorbell chime. On batteries, you’ll get alerts via the Blink app.

Buy Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon – $35

Logitech G435 gaming headset

Logitech’s G435 gaming headset typically goes for $80, but right now they’re just $49.88. They connect via Bluetooth or with the USB-A dongle for a lower-latency wireless connection. The built-in mics allow for in-game chat and post-game Discord discussions. They’ll pair up with a PC and both PlayStation 4 and 5 using the wireless dongle, or via Bluetooth with PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. You can pair them with your phone too, but keep in mind these don’t have active noise cancellation.

Buy Logitech G435 gaming headset at Amazon – $50

Razer Kishi mobile controller

Razer’s Kishi mobile controller turns your smartphone into a Switch-like gaming device. It’s usually $100, and Black Friday knocked 55 percent off the list price. Now the Android version is just a tad cheaper, bringing the sticker to $40. It’s the same $45 for the iPhone version as it was for the shopping holiday. The Kishi connects via your phone’s charging port, as opposed to via Bluetooth, so there’s no wireless latency. Note that this is the original version of the device, not the recently released V2. That version isn’t budging from its $99 MSRP.

Buy Razer Kishi mobile controller at Amazon – $40

Razer Orochi gaming mouse

The Razer Orochi gaming mouse has an MSRP of $70, but right now that’s down by half. This mobile mouse made the cut in our search for the ultimate productivity mouse. Even though we called it the most “forgettable-looking option,” we were impressed by how lightweight and capable it is. It connects via Bluetooth or wireless dongle and runs on ether an AA or AAA battery, with up to 950 hours on a battery.

Buy Razer Orochi gaming mouse at Amazon – $35

Tile Pro tracker

The Tile Pro tracker usually goes for $35, and was down $28 for Black Friday, but now it’s even more affordable at just $25. The BlueTooth tracker has a convenient lanyard hole making it ideal for a set of keys, but you can also attach it to a pack or luggage. Regardless of what item you attach it to, the Tile app makes sure that item never goes missing. Using Bluetooth when it’s within 400 feet, you can make the Tile Pro ring to find things that way. When an item is farther away, the Tile app uses the Tile network to locate the item by anonymously pinging the phones of other Tile users.

Buy Tile Pro tracker at Amazon – $25

Samsung EVO Select MicroSD card

This Samsung microSD card is still on sale, with a 38 percent discount on the 256GB size bringing it down to just $25. It offers transfer speeds of up to 130MBps and even includes a SD adapter so you can use it with more of your devices.

Buy Samsung EVO Select MicroSD card at Amazon – $25

Kasa smart video doorbell

A doorbell that works with either Alexa or the Google Assistant, the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is on sale for just $42, down from its usual $60. In addition to offering app-controllable two-way audio and 1296p video from the 3MP camera, the Kasa doorbell comes with a plug-in chime to let you know when someone rings your bell. This model doesn’t have a battery option, so it’ll only work by hooking up to your existing doorbell wire.

Buy Kasa Smart Video Doorbell at Amazon – $42

Samsung T7 Shield

The rugged Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $100 right now, which matches its record-low price. We’ve been fans of the T7 lineup for quite some time, and the latest edition has a rubberized exterior that helps protect it from drops from almost 10 feet high. It’s also IP65 water- and dust-resistant, and supports 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds.

Buy T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon – $100

Samsung 980 Pro

If you need a solid drive for your new PS5, Samsung’s 980 Pro is a good choice. The 1TB version with an included heatsink is on sale for only $120, and since it comes with that accessory, it’ll be ready to go for your console. We like its read speeds of 7,000MB/s, its smart thermal control and the fact that you can maintain and customize it using Samsung’s Magician software.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) at Amazon – $120

Crucial X8

Crucial’s X8 portable drive in 2TB is on sale for $140, which is a record-low price. We like this drive for its compact yet durable design that’s drop-, shock- and vibration-resistant, plus its read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. It also comes with a USB-C to A and a USB-C to C cable, so you can use it with almost any device.

Buy Crucial X8 (2TB) at Amazon – $140

SanDisk Extreme

SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme portable SSD dropped to $145 for Black Friday, which was the cheapest we’ve seen it. Since then, it creeped up by $5, but is still a healthy 67 percent discount. You get up to 1,050MB/s read and up to 1,000MB/s write speeds with this pocket-friendly drive, plus a design that’s IP55 water and dust resistant, that’s able to withstand drops from up to two meters. We also like that it has a carabiner loop built in so you can attach it to your bag.

Buy SanDisk Extreme SSD (2TB) at Amazon – $150

Lexar Play microSD card

Perfect for bumping the capacity of a Nintendo Switch, Lexar’s Play microSD card is on sale for only $15 right now. That’ll get you the 128GB model, but this card goes up to a whopping 1TB of storage, and that version is down to $100, which is even cheaper than it was for Black Friday. This card supports 150MB/s read speeds and comes with five years of limited product support.

Buy Lexar Play microSD card (128GB) at Amazon – $15

Buy Lexar Play microSD card (1TB) at Amazon – $100

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones are available for $249, which is $20 more than their all-time low but still roughly $60 off their average street price. This is an alternative pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones. We liked that the QC 45s have a more neutral sound out of the box, still-capable ANC and a design that’s comfortable without sacrificing the ability to fold up. They also use physical buttons instead of touch controls. We gave the QuietComfort 45 a review score of 86 last year.

Buy Bose QuietComfort 45 at Amazon – $249

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale for $200, which is $40 off the usual going rate and tied for the best price we’ve seen. These are the wireless earphones we recommend if detailed sound quality is your chief concern. Their adaptive ANC is effective, their eight-ish hours of battery life is solid and their default sound profile should satisfy if you enjoy a boosted low-end.

Buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 at Amazon – $200

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Another honorable mention in our guide to the best wireless headphones, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 is down to $276, which is an all-time low and $25 cheaper than they were for Black Friday. We gave this pair a review score of 82 this past August, admiring the stellar 60 or so hours of battery life per charge and great sound quality right out of the box.

Buy Sennheiser Momentum 4 at Amazon – $276

Amazon Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is a bigger and louder version of the standard Echo smart speaker, built to deliver hi-res audio. It’s usually $200 and doesn’t often go on sale, but for Black Friday, it’s $40 off the list price. We gave the Studio an 88 in our review, saying Amazon had finally nailed the audio element of its smart speaker lineup. With the larger build and speaker array, it’s clear Amazon is trying to compete with other smart speaker manufacturers like Sonos and Bose with this one, and for the most part, it does a fine job of it.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon – $160

