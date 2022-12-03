Ronaldo speaks out on claims he swore at Portugal boss Santos

Portugal have had little trouble in qualifying from their group with Bruno Fernandes in inspired form so far at the tournament, with the playmaker stepping up to score twice in Qatar in their first three matches.

But his former Manchester United team-mate has flourished in the Middle East, Ronaldo has scored only once in what could be his fifth and final World Cup tournament appearance after dispatching his penalty in the 3-2 win over Ghana, which ultimately set them on course to qualify from Group H.

But after his release from the Red Devils was announced last week, he is set to remain in the region with a blockbuster two-year contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr worth £344million on the table.

And he will be hoping to take his chance to shine on the global stage when Portugal face Switzerland in the last-16 knockout round, with Ronaldo likely to feature from the start.