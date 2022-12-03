Categories
UK

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Passengers Get Good News


Where are you going?

That’s usually the first question people ask when you tell them you’re going on a cruise and, in many ways, at least when the answer is the Caribbean, it’s sort of the wrong question. In reality, a better query might be “what ship are you sailing on?” because in many ways, the ship is the destination for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) – Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) – Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Get Free Report, and even MSC and Virgin Voyages ships sailing to the Caribbean from Florida.  





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.