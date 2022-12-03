Royal family branded ‘white supremacists’ as racism row erupts VIDEO





Anti-Racism Campaigner Kofi Mawuli Klu argued with the former Head of Royal Protection, Dai Davies about the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey. The now disgraced Baroness had been a long-standing member of the royal household but was forced to quit after repeatedly asking a black British charity boss where she was “really” from during a Buckingham Palace reception.

LBC host Matt Frei challenged the anti-racism campaigner after Kofi Mawuli Klu delivered a tirade against the royals and British “imperialism” The radio host asked: “Did you just call the Royal Family white supremacists?” Mr Mawuli Klu confirmed: ‘Yes, I did!’ Reacting, the former Head of Royal Protection, Mr Davies snapped: “How dare he say that. What evidence has he got!” JUST IN: Finding Freedom author brands Royal Family ‘toxic’ after race controversy

Lady Susan, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani when she said she was British at the Queen Consort’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls. Ms Fulani told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Although I didn’t experience physical violence, what I feel I experienced was a form of abuse.” Pressed on whether the Palace had contacted her via her organisation, Ms Fulani said: “No. I don’t know where this has come from, but I’m telling you categorically – we have not heard from the Palace.” Describing how Lady Susan also touched her hair during the incident, she said: “I was stood next to two other women – black women – and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge.

"That's a no-no. I wouldn't put my hands in someone's hair, and culturally it's not appropriate." Ms Fulani said the comments were down to racism, not Lady Susan's age. "I've heard so many suggestions it's about her age and stuff like that. And I think that's a kind of a disrespect about ageism," she said on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "Are we saying that because of your age you can't be racist or you can't be inappropriate? "If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don't see the relevance of whether I'm British or not British. You're trying to make me unwelcome in my own space."

Ms Fulani said she wanted the focus to remain on domestic abuse survivors rather than the race row. Asked how she felt about Lady Susan’s resignation, she said: “I want the focus to remain where it should be, which is on the women and girls who are affected by domestic abuse. “Having said that, she’s influenced by Buckingham Palace, and it’s their decision and her decision to make, one that I had no part in.” William, who is on a trip to Boston in the US with the Princess of Wales, backed the decision of his godmother to resign as a Lady of the Household. A Kensington Palace spokesman issued a strong statement, saying: “Racism has no place in our society. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”