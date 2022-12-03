Rumor: Call of Duty Moving Towards a Release Every Two Years

by

William D’Angelo

, posted on 02 November 2022 / 2,138 Views

Activision is reportedly planning to move Call of Duty from an annual series to a release every two years, according to multiple sources who spoke with Insider Gaming.

The sources also claim the rumor from last month that Sledgehammer Games is developing a sequel to 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare isn’t true. However, they aren’t sure what the developer is working on.

With the potential of the series moving to a release every other year the report says Sledgehammer Games’ next entry in the series will launch in 2026.

It was reported in October 2021 Sledgehammer Games wanted to make two sequel to Call of Duty: Vanguard, however, with its low sales for a Call of Duty game those plans have likely changed.

Like with any rumor this should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D’Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles