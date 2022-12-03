Russian troops mutiny as conscripts storm off military base

Mobilised Russian soldiers preparing for the war in Ukraine appear to have enough poor equipment and training as a mass walkout is caught on camera in Kazan, southwest Russia. The footage shows uniformed conscripts marching towards a guarded gate and demanding to be let through.
It comes as a retired US commander Mark Hertling argued Ukraine is “holding the upper hand” against Russia in terms of fighting in winter.
Temperatures are falling in Ukraine with soldiers on both sides facing fighting in freezing conditions.
Mr Hertling told CNN: “The weather plays an equal part on both sides truthfully, but what you’re talking about is the preparedness and the discipline within the force.
“What we’ve seen in the Russian force so far is a lack of discipline, a lack of leadership, poorly equipped.
“The other thing that’s important is during the winter, the daylight, certainly less time of daylight that you can fight.
“The Ukrainians have night vision devices that they can see during the nighttime.
“So you know all of those things play a part and I give the Ukrainians the upper hand and a winter fight in this case.”
