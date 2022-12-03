Safest country for Brits has the ‘lowest crime rate’

According to data provided by Semrush, the most searched for destination when it comes to safety is Spain.

‘Is it safe to travel to’ Egypt, Poland, Sri Lanka and Tunisia are also popular searches by UK travellers.

Jonathan said: “Being forearmed is forewarned and in addition to great travel insurance, we recommend checking out the FCDO advice for up-to-date Government advice on each destination you are travelling to.”

The FCDO advice will inform tourists of the main risks involved in travelling to destinations, covering everything from terrorism, crime and health.