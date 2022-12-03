Sandi Toksvig rushed to hospital with pneumonia as she cancels to

Former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig, 64, has been rushed to hospital, leading the star’s team to cancel her tour dates.

The QI presenter was set to be touring New Zealand, but her team have told fans that the “main priority” now is getting her home to the UK.

They wrote on Wednesday: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig”.