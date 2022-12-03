Sandi Toksvig rushed to hospital with pneumonia as she cancels to

Former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig, 64, has been rushed to hospital, leading the star’s team to cancel her tour dates.
The QI presenter was set to be touring New Zealand, but her team have told fans that the “main priority” now is getting her home to the UK.
They wrote on Wednesday: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.
“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig”.
Sandi is battling bronchopneumonia, which is a type of pneumonia that affects the bronchi in the lungs.
The health issue is most often caused by a bacterial infection, but can also be sparked from viral and fungal infections.
It wasn’t long before fans rushed to the comments section of the tweet on Sandi’s page to wish her well.
Mary Hopkin penned: “Wishing her a speedy recovery… she is much loved by so many.”
Gillian Handley revealed: “Saw her show in Sydney – she said she wasn’t 100% but you wouldn’t have known it.
“I now have an indelible memory of Sandi in maestro gear with her back to the audience facing a galaxy of stars as she lead a full house in conducting Ode To Joy. Breathtaking!”
Fan Ms Stevenson also added: “Please pass on our best for a speedy recovery. She said she wasn’t feeling 100% in Sydney but still gave us a cracking show.”
More to follow…
Source link