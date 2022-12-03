Saying thanks for road work in Norway Township

Bouquet: The Norway Township Board expresses its thanks to the Dickinson County Road Commission. The 2022 road maintenance work done in Norway Township has been comprehensive and well done. Roads that needed maintenance have been repaired and all work was done with expertise. With limited funds available, the Dickinson County Road Commission has gone beyond what was expected in the township. Not all roads can be repaved but when money is available the Road Commission works closely with the township to determine which roads will be done during the construction season. Norway Township and the Road Commission will attempt to find finances to repave part of Bal Road, Oakcrest Drive and South Spruce Street during the 2023 construction season. Thanks to Jim Harris, Todd Donaldson, Justin Massie and the entire road crew for all the work done in Norway Township.

