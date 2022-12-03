Scikit-learn for Machine Learning Cheatsheet – KDnuggets



You want to get started with machine learning. You have a foundational understanding of machine learning concepts. You know Python. What do you do?

The most obvious answer is to get up and running with Scikit-learn. Scikit-learn is an open-source Python library for all kinds of predictive data analysis. You can perform classification, regression, clustering, dimensionality reduction, model tuning, and data preprocessing tasks.

Scikit-learn’s unified API interface makes learning how to implement a variety of algorithms and tasks much easier than it would otherwise be. Once you learn the pattern of how to make Scikit-learn calls, you are off and running. The only thing you need after this, beyond your imagination and determination, is a handy reference.

KDnuggets has put together just the thing you need. This cheatsheet covers the basics of what is needed to learn how to use Scikit-learn for machine learning, and provides a reference for moving ahead with your machine learning projects. Much of the most common functionality that you will be using over and over again is covered. Have a look below for confirmation.

You can download the cheatsheet here.







There’s no need to wait another minute to become proficient with one of the most-used tools in the machine learning practitioner’s toolkit. Once you have Scikit-learn installed, it’s simply a matter of following the relevant code snippets in the cheatsheet to be able to started. Just don’t forget to keep it handy while you progress.

In the cheatsheet you will find handy references for the following common Scikit-learn tasks:

Loading data

Splitting the dataset into train and test sets

Preprocessing data

Performing supervised machine learning tasks

Performing unsupervised machine learning tasks

Model fitting

Prediction

Evaluation

Cross validation

Model tuning

