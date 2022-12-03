Second Serve serves nonprofits and the environment

WESTERLY — What began as a small seed of an idea rattling around in Amy Hebb’s head has blossomed into a flourishing, online nonprofit that benefits its donors and other nonprofits — and has ethical and environmental components to boot.

Shoppers who visit Second Serve — which celebrated its first anniversary in November — can not only buy such treasures as a vintage 1961 Gucci Hobo bag or Pendleton plaid blazer at a reduced price, but can send a portion of their purchase to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

Second Serve is a nonprofit resale community that offers a new way to shop, Hebb explained, while supporting nonprofits and teaching about the environmental hazards of “fast fashion.”

“Actually,” said Hebb on a recent afternoon as she sat inside her Weekapaug home alongside her business partner, Susan Demovick, “the idea originally came to me back around 2019, while I was shopping online.”

Hebb said as she began to notice what she describes a “resale explosion” of online businesses selling gently used clothing, an idea took root.

Wouldn’t it be great, she mused, if nonprofits could somehow benefit from it all? If the profits from resale clothing could help people? And what if the buyer picked the nonprofit that would benefit?

After all, she said, more and more people seemed interested in buying gently-used, quality clothing, which was a good thing. Better to recycle good clothes than to throw them away and add to the negative environmental impact on the world. And all the better to have the transactions benefit others.

The more she thought about the idea, and the more she talked about it with friends, the more the idea continued to take shape.

It was an idea that just wouldn’t go away, said Hebb, an attorney who divides her time between Westerly and Pawtucket.

“It became my big dream,” said Hebb with a smile.

One day, she said, she mentioned the idea to Demovick, who also happens to be her regular tennis partner. Demovick agreed it was a great idea … but then came the pandemic and everything for everybody everywhere was put on hold.

Post-pandemic, Hebb mentioned the idea again to Demovick, a real estate agent with Randall Realtors in their Watch Hill office.

“I said to her, ‘Someone should really be doing this,'” Hebb recalled. “And she said, ‘That someone is us.'”

The two tennis partners shared a laugh as they went on to explain how their shared passion for fashion, thrift shops (they are huge fans of the Jonnycake Center’s thrift shop and the Blue Mitten), the environment and appreciation of good, old-fashioned hand-me-downs (like their old L.L. Bean Nordic sweaters) led to the creation of Second Serve, an online 501(c)3 nonprofit that donates 85 percent of proceeds from each purchase to the nonprofit of the buyer’s choice.

Their love of tennis helped with the naming of their business, they said.

“Essentially, we sell pre-owned, donated clothing,” said Hebb. “But we’re also trying to change the way people think about clothing.”

Some clothing, said Demovick, will either always remain in fashion, or become fashionable again after a few years. Keeping well-made clothing, rather than buying cheaply-made, throwaway clothing makes sense on a number of levels.

“We’re trying to keeping clothes out of landfills,” said Demovick. “We’re trying to have zero waste and celebrate the idea of reuse.”

“Fast fashion,” they explained, has enormous environmental impacts on the planet.

According to the Columbia Climate School of Columbia University, fashion production has doubled since the 2000s, “and it will likely triple by 2050.”

“The production of polyester, used for much cheap fast fashion, as well as athleisure wear, has increased nine-fold in the last 50 years,” according to an article published in the university’s “State of the Planet” publication.

“Because clothing has gotten so cheap, it is easily discarded after being worn only a few times,” the article reads. “One survey found that 20 percent of clothing in the U.S. is never worn; in the UK, it is 50 percent. Online shopping, available day and night, has made impulse buying and returning items easier.”

“Once we decided to tackle the project,” said Hebb, 53, a married mother of two, “we worked on vision and mission statements.”

“Our mission is to change the way people shop for clothing,” Hebb said. “We want to show that buying resale can benefit the individual, the public, and the environment, at the same time.”

“We are working toward a day when clothing is maximized as a resource, continually reused in a circular economy that is a win-win-win for the buyer, the community and the environment,” their vision statement reads.

“Second Serve connects buyers and donors and nonprofits to promote resale as a way to support communities and protect the environment,” reads a section of their executive summary.

Right now, the two women run the show by accepting the donations, taking photos of the donations, writing descriptions and posting them on the Secondservesale.org website.

For instance, they explained, a donor might have a pair of classic Ferragamo ballerina flats that are in good shape but don’t fit anymore, or a gently worn Lilly Pulitzer dress that’s a little too big hiding in the closet they’re interested in selling.

In order to participate, they’d contact Hebb or Demovick to arrange for pickup (full details are listed on the Secondservesale.org website).

The two women then get together — with their dressmaker’s dummy — and set to work taking measurements and photos that they then post on their website.

“We usually put on some vinyl while we work,” said Hebb as she walked across the room to a small record player in the corner of the room.

“We listen to music we both like,” said Demovick, 53, a married mother of three. “Steely Dan or Pink Floyd or Led Zeppelin.”

“Or Bruce Springsteen,” added Hebb. “And then we get to hang out while we work.”

In addition to the website, Demovick and Hebb will occasionally set up shop for a pop-up sale for a nonprofit organizations. They visited the Westerly College Club a few months back and recently visited Sojourner House in Providence.

So far, said Hebb, they have donated roughly $10,000 to nonprofits. While buyers can select any nonprofit, Second Serve highlights Rhode Island-based charities.

So far, the two women agreed, word-of-mouth has been their biggest ally in spreading the news about Second Serve, but they maintain an active Instagram and Facebook page and Hebb writes a newsletter and updates the blog on their website regularly.

“Second Serve is designed to bring people together — donors, buyers, and our nonprofit partners,” reads a post on their website. “We recognize there are stories behind the clothes we purchase, and the clothes we donate. We want to share these personal experiences as much as possible because there is meaning in clothing.”