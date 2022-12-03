SeeByte wins US Navy deal for autonomous systems, machine

SeeByte Ltd, the global leader of smart software solutions for uncrewed maritime systems, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the US Navy’s MK18 Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Family of Systems program.

The awarded IDIQ has a total potential value of $87 million and a duration of up to 10 years. Under this contract, SeeByte will provide engineering, technical support, training and simulation services including upgrades to SeeByte’s Mission-Level Autonomy system, Neptune, development of Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) modules and a bespoke training and simulation toolkit (Unmanned Systems Simulator).

SeeByte are part of the consortium with Saab Australia (Saab), Leidos Australia (Leidos), and Sonartech Atlas bidding for the delivery of the SEA 1905 Tranche 1 – Maritime Mine Countermeasures and Military Survey program. SeeByte are the Autonomy and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) providers for the U.S. DoD Mk18 PoR. SeeByte is the provider of the Mission Management System (MMS) for the UK MoD MHC Program. SeeByte provides clients in the global maritime industry with the most advanced software solutions to enhance the capabilities of their uncrewed systems. SeeByte’s open architecture technology provides enhanced capability, autonomy, and value to maritime systems and their users. SeeByte is a subsidiary of Battelle.