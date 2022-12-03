Serbian captain Viktor Troicki addresses Novak Djokovic’s

Serbian Davis Cup team captain Viktor Troicki acknowledged Norway isn’t going to be an easy opponent but noted he is counting on Novak Djokovic to be available for his country. In February, Serbia will meet Norway in a Davis Cup qualifier as the winner of that tie will progress into the Davis Cup Finals.

Norway, who will host the tie, will likely be led by world No 3 Casper Ruud, who made two Grand Slam finals this year. Troicki admitted Norway is going to be a tough opponent only because of Ruud as he feels he is their only quality player.

The second highest-ranked Norwegian player is Viktor Durasovic, who is ranked at No 342 in the world. “Honestly, it could have been easier. We received one of the toughest possible opponents, but only because of Casper.

The other Norwegian players are not really that big of names. As always, everything depends on us, what team we will have on our disposal, whether everyone will be ready. We are counting on Novak, but the schedule is uncomfortable because of the Australian Open,” Troicki told Sport Klub.

Troicki hopes to have Djokovic available

Recently, Djokovic was informed about the Australian government’s decision to rescind his three-year ban from entering the country. At the Australian Open, both Djokovic and Ruud will be aiming to make deep runs.

Troicki acknowledged the timing of the Davis Cup tie is not great but expressed hope to see Djokovic against Norway. “We hope that Novak will play in Melbourne until the end and therefore it remains to be seen if he will be able to be with us in Norway.

But we have a strong team and I expect the rest of the team to be ready. We are playing away, they have the third (ranked player) in the world, the others are not really quality players. That’s the first impression. It could have been better, but we have a chance against them, however, everything depends on what team we will have,” Troicki added.