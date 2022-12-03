Serena Williams staying busy, hasn’t taken a break since last

Despite not playing tennis daily, Serena Williams is keeping busy as the American explained that she needed to keep going.

A hardworking person from a very early age, Williams is simply used to being and staying busy. Despite tennis not occupying most of her time, the legendary former player is staying busy with some of her other interests.

Speaking to People Magazine, Williams admitted that she was working the next day following her US Open loss while admitting that eventually, she’ll take a break:

“I will take a break eventually. But I needed to keep going ’cause I just needed to not think.”





She also spoke about how she hasn’t really reflected on her tennis career yet:

“I feel like one day I’m gonna stop and, you know, just reflect and just

think about the memories. But I just haven’t done that

yet.”

It’s unclear whether she will ever return to tennis but she’s avoiding using the word retirement. She prefers evolving but she’s also dropped multiple hints at a comeback recently so nobody really knows what will happen.