Seven things you can do now to make £700 in time for Christmas

Selling old tech like an old mobile phone could fetch around £150 if not more depending on the model.

According to Mozillion, an old iPhone X – which was first released back in 2017 – is still worth around £180.

Britons have been telling Express.co.uk how they have been making extra money through sites like Airtasker and TaskRabbit.

Services that people can offer include cleaning, home repairs or delivery services with the average hourly rate standing at £28.70 in the UK.