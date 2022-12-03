Seven things you can do now to make £700 in time for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, some people will be worrying how they are going to find the cash to pay for all the trimmings. The good news is there is still time to make money in plenty of time for the big day, as experts have explained.
Money experts have been sharing 7 simple ways to make £700 in December:
Sell clothes and household items online – around £200
Switch banks – HSBC is offering £200
Sell old mobile phone – up to £150
Sign up to sites like TaskRabbit – two hours a week could mean an extra £150 a month
Rent out the driveway – £100 a month
Hire out the car – £300 a month
Rent out the carpet cleaner – £20 a day.
Selling old tech like an old mobile phone could fetch around £150 if not more depending on the model.
According to Mozillion, an old iPhone X – which was first released back in 2017 – is still worth around £180.
Britons have been telling Express.co.uk how they have been making extra money through sites like Airtasker and TaskRabbit.
Services that people can offer include cleaning, home repairs or delivery services with the average hourly rate standing at £28.70 in the UK.
One ‘tasker’ is 68-year-old Paul Melhuish who has swapped the engineering trade and is now working 10 hours a week as a handyman to supplement his state pension.
Paul said: “Mainly I assemble flat-pack furniture, put up shelves, curtain rails and blinds, and mount mirrors and pictures on walls.
“I end up doing about 40 hours per month. It earns me about £800 per month, sometimes a bit less if I do fewer jobs.
“I’m doing this as a paying hobby rather than a ‘job’ so I can afford to be choosy and only take on the tasks I want to do.”
Source link