‘She Would Lay Down..’- American WTA Star Reveals ‘Eye Opening’

The 2022 US Open doubles finalist Taylor Townsend recently opened up about her experience of coaching renowned music artists Normani and Cardi B. The American tennis player, who has a career-high doubles ranking of no.32 spoke about the challenges involved in coaching someone who hasn’t played the sport. During the podcast, she also made a surprising revelation about the fitness of Cardi B.

Taylor Townsend was featured on the episode of the rapper’s show “Cardi Tries”. The episode was shot at the Burbank Tennis Centre in California. The episode aired on Facebook Watch as fans saw a whole new and fun side of Townsend.

Taylor Townsend had an “amazing time”

For one, Cardi B is always trying out new things. Whether it be changing hair colors or impressing her fans with her thick German accent, Cardi B has broken the internet more than once. Turns out, she isn’t shy to explore her fitness on the court too.

The renowned rapper sure hired one of the best players to teach her how to play tennis. In the latest episode of the Inside-In podcast of the Tennis Channel, Townsend had to speak about how it was to teach Cardi B tennis and the player started reminiscing about the same. She said, “It was really funny like they were both [Cardi and Normani] so sweet, I had a great time. Cardi was everything I thought she could be- she was hilarious but she was also surprisingly so unfit… She was just like, “Urgh I’m tired, I need a break, I just need water. She would lay down on the bed, actually lay down.”

The host, Mitch, had naturally expected Taylor to be a patient teacher. When he confessed about this, Taylor could not stop laughing. “If you watch Key and Peele, I’m like coach Hines- I’m gonna break this in your face,” she said

Taylor admitted to being the most impatient person. She said this experience of teaching tennis to celebrities has been an “eye-opening experience” for her. Tennis comes easy to her, but when she has to explain it from the basics, she is confused about why the other person is not getting it.

Townsend on coming back to the professional circuit after childbirth

In the interview, Townsend spoke about a lot of things, including what this year looked like for her coming back to the court after having a baby.

Turns out, this year has been great for Taylor. Not having much practice at playing doubles before the US Open finals in 2022 did not stop her from reaching a career-high finish when she made it to the championship match in doubles. Townsend is glad to be able to come back after having a baby. She is now in the WTA Mother’s Club with Serena Williams– a Grand Slam finalist “post-childbirth”, like herself.

Townsend’s determination and hard work are really paying off on and off court. The player seems to be in a great place emotionally as well. She also expressed her happiness at being nominated for the Billie Jean King Cup among so many other star players.

Having reached a major final in 2022, can she take the next step and win a doubles Grand Slam title in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments.

