“Should I Keep Going? Apple Uses the Money…” – Fortnite Developer

Just few days back, Elon Musk almost went onto declare a war with Apple on the basis of a misunderstanding he had. Not just that, the billionaire co-founder of Tesla even used a Fortnite parody ad to take a jab at the iPhone maker. While the conflict between him and the California tech giant seems to have settled down, the battle between Epic Games and Apple is still going on.

Fortnite developer Epic Games’ Vice President recently took to Twitter to criticize Apple over the way it operates the iOS App Store. While taking shots at the company, he even claimed that Apple is unfair in terms of charging fees from developers.

Fortnite dev’s VP reveals Apple makes discrimination in charging the 30 percent cut from developers on the App Store

In case anyone missed to keep a track of events, Elon Musk‘s initial tweets against the iPhone maker offered its rivals a chance to launch an attack. Along with Epic Games, music streaming platform Spotify has also previously taken actions against Apple. It seems like they both are not happy with the way the tech giant handles the 30 percent cut criteria on the App Store.

Talking about it more, Fortnite developer Epic Games’ Vice President Mark Rein recently posted several tweets. He tried to mention how the California-based company is unfair while being biased towards its own apps.

Mr. Rein, while replying to a user on Twitter, wrote that Apple takes the 30 percent cut from developers of third-party apps like Spotify and Kindle. But apps like Apple Music or Apple Books are not bound to pay the fees at all.

“So while Spotify has to pay 30% Apple Music does not. While Kindle would have to pay 30% on book sales, Apple Books does not. Should I keep going? Apple uses the money the money they take from other apps to unfairly compete with them.” read the tweet from Mark Rein.

Simply put, Fortnite dev’s VP has claimed that Apple is clearly biased towards native iOS apps. However, it keeps on charging 30 percent of fees from other apps. While defending Epic Games, Mark posted a separate tweet. He wrote that developers can choose to use the store and not pay anything to Epic on the in-app transactions.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Also, do you agree with Epic’s Vice President and his claims? Let us know in the comments down below.

