Shrewsbury 2-0 Lincoln: Luke Leahy penalty sets Shrews on way to

Luke Leahy scored his fourth penalty of the season to set Shrewsbury on their way to a 2-0 win against Lincoln – their first Sky Bet League One victory in seven attempts.

Skipper Leahy kept his cool to open the scoring from 12 yards after Jamie Robson had inexplicably handled in the box a minute before half-time.

Lincoln had dominated up to that point, with Ben House, Charles Vernam and Matty Virtue denied by goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury continued to improve after the interval and secured a first three points since beating Fleetwood on October 15 with a second goal on the hour.

Leahy and Jordan Shipley linked well and the latter’s sumptuous left-wing cross was converted by Tom Bayliss for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Referee Bobby Madden, who sent off Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton in his last match, booked Shrews chief Steve Cotterill for dissent.

But nothing could spoil Cotterill’s afternoon. Marosi superbly saved Max Sanders’ stinging shot as victory moved Town up to 12th, level on points with their visitors.