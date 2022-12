select companyid,comp_category,companyname,company_newname,year,management_name,companydesc,logo ,visited_company ,company_name_url from companies where comp_category=58 and year in(select distinct year from ranking_detail where cat_id=58 and rank_priority=0) and char_length(companydesc)>408 order by dateadded desc











Significance of Cloud Computing With its Major Benefits