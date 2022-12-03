‘Softens the face’ – The best haircut and style for grey hair

“Adding bangs or layers to your hair will help to shape your face, add movement and soften any roundness.

“The good thing about this style is that it suits any haircut from longer to shorter hair, either way this will add character to a previously lifeless hairstyle to highlight your best features.”

Neil Moodie, hairstylist and founder of the Neil Moodie Studio, also shared tips on how older hair can still look youthful.

He recommended dyeing the hair and “having fun” with it – even opting for an interesting colour could look good.