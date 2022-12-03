St Edward’s Crown undergoing ‘modification’ for Charles’

Like St Edward’s Crown, the Imperial State Crown is incredibly heavy and it is adorned with several gemstones.

The Queen once said of the Imperial State Crown in a documentary: “You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up, because if you did, your neck would break, it would fall off.

“So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things.”

The Imperial State Crown boasts 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and four rubies.