Strictly Come Dancing denies airing swearword in musical

Some fans of the show think they heard a rude word slip through the net as some of the professional dancers performed a routine to a Hamilton number. The BBC has denied that a swear word was uttered during Friday’s show, which was moved from its usual Saturday slot due to the World cup coverage. A spokesperson from Strictly Come Dancing explained the lyrics were slightly altered to accommodate the pre-watershed airtime.

The show kicked off with an iconic medley of performances to different musical songs.

Among them was Right-Hand Man from the hit show Hamilton, which was sung by Trevor Dion Nicholas during the live show.

Some viewers took to social media to accuse the show of using the original lyrics, which include a swear word.

In the usual rendition, the words at one point say: “Boom goes the cannon, watch the blood and the s*** spray.”

READ MORE: Strictly fans spot Helen Skelton’s ‘hidden message’ to ex-husband