Strictly fans spot Helen Skelton’s ‘hidden message’ to ex-husband

“I grew up on a farm on the edge of the Lake District, and I will never take that upbringing for granted.”

When speaking about her parents, the Countryfile star continued: “I hope they know how grateful I am for the unquestionable support that they give me. And that’s the key it’s unquestionable.”

“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and the chance to put a big smile on your face,” she added before turning her attention to their latest routine.

“This is a chance to kind of be powerful and sassy and all of that so I think that’s a good thing for me to explore.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 5.40pm on BBC One.