Strictly viewers call for change to series as group dance ‘falls

Sam Boswell from the bookmakers reflected on why Hamza and his professional partner Jowita Przystał have emerged as the clear favourites.

He said: “Hamza and Jowita are the 4/11 favourites for the Glitterball.

“We have seen plenty of short-price favourites win Strictly over the years and his journey seems to have really resonated with fans.”

The pair have put themselves in contention after a stunning Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King scored them 36 points from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, December 11 at 7.15pm on BBC One.