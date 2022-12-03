Strictly viewers ‘so annoyed’ as Molly Rainford in dance-off

Actress Molly, 22, has had plenty of experience being in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off despite consistently achieving some of the top scores. This week’s results show aired on Saturday rather than its usual Sunday slot due to the World Cup coverage. It was quickly revealed Molly and her partner Carlos Gu would face the bottom two again, which left some viewers furious.

Twitter user @eliseoneill199 wrote: “#Strictly so annoyed Molly’s in the dance off, genuinely what the f***.”

@Jasminestormy added: “#Strictly how is molly in the bottom? She danced her a** off!”

@CyclingLain argued: “Molly shouldn’t be in the dance off IMHO #Strictly.”

“Really feel for Molly. She’s an excellent dancer, so it’s obvious that she’s unpopular with viewers. She’s clearly a very sweet girl, and on young shoulders, that must be very hard bless her #Strictly,” @charliecomms1 penned.

