Strictly’s Kym Marsh says show ‘kept her father going’ after exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh left the competition at the quarter-final stage after falling in the dreaded red zone with Molly Rainford. After she was voted out of the BBC show, she emotionally embraced and heaped praise on her professional partner Graziano Prima. The Coronation Street star also paid a moving tribute to her father.

Kym recovered from Covid to dance the Cha Cha Cha to Fame by Irene Cara alongside Graziano.

After scoring 34 out of a possible 40 she landed in the bottom two on the leaderboard with Molly and professional dancer Carlos Gu.

Despite an impressive performance against the CBBC presenter, she was edged out by the judges’ votes.

Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood opted to save Molly from the competition and the pair shared the struggle in voting at this stage of the competition.

