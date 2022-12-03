Sussexes accused of taking photographer to Palace without permission





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of taking a private photographer into the Palace without first gaining permission.

Earlier this week, the couple released a one-minute-long clip promoting their new documentary, which includes photos and brief snippets of interviews of Harry and Meghan. Black and white images of Prince William and Kate as well as the Sussexes’ final public appearance as senior working royals also feature in the clip. Behind-the-scenes images taken at their wedding, on holidays and at Frogmore Cottage, their UK residence, also appear in the short clip. But among the photos, there’s one that appears to show the couple inside Buckingham Palace.

In the shot, Harry and Meghan are walking hand-in-hand as they exit the Palace through the garden room while footmen hold the door open. Royal protocol states that anyone wishing to film or shoot in the Queen’s home requires permission. Palace aides reportedly complained about the presence of the photographer at the time the image was taken, as they noted the couple had not asked for permission. One source told The Telegraph: “It’s fair to say there was surprise to see there was a photographer. READ MORE: Royal fan spends $1000 to see Kate Middleton at Harvard

“In usual circumstances, you need permission to take pictures in that area.” A second said: “There is very strict protocol about bringing a film crew or photographer. Usually a memo would be sent to the Queen to get approval.” The photographer was not asked to leave, the paper reported. When they returned to the UK in March 2020 for what became known as their “farewell tour”, the couple were reportedly followed by photographer Chris Allerton.

It is believed the controversial photograph was taken in the same week, though it has not been credited to a photographer. In the shot, Meghan is wearing a winter coat and distinctive heels, which appear to be an almost identical outfit to the one she wore to a Goring Hotel farewell lunch for staff that week. One source described the presence of an unauthorised photographer as a “genuine violation” of the Queen’s household, saying he was spotted by so many that news “wouldn’t have taken long for it to go round the building”. Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix documentary is expected to air on December 8, though no official date has been announced. Express.co.uk has contacted Archewell for comment.