The 10 Most Powerful Versions of Santa Claus In Movies and TV,

Violent Night is an upcoming movie starring David Harbour as the titular Santa. One unfortunate night, Santa finds himself amid a home invasion while delivering presents, and Santa must suddenly become a guardian. With the team behind the likes of Nobody and Bullet Train behind it, this Santa is a guaranteed badass.





Of course, Harbour is far from the first badass Santa. Making Santa a mighty man is a running trope that goes back as far as the 1950s. From Satan to terrorists, Santa has beaten quite the gallery of foes.

9/9 Fatman (2020) – Chris

In this black comedy, Mel Gibson plays a very jaded Santa Claus, now going by Chris, working for the American government to continue his annual trips. He spends most of his time drinking away his problems, as fewer and fewer children believe in Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. However, a spoiled little boy decides to hire a hitman to kill Santa after he was sent a lump of coal.

The “Skinny Man” is a ruthless hitman who likes to collect useless Christmas trinkets and toys on his assignments, and getting the chance to kill Santa excites him. However, he finds that Chris is more than he bargained for, almost superhuman in his durability and capacity for violence. If not in pure power, this Santa is impressive in his tenacity.

8/9 Arthur Christmas (2011) – Grandsanta

Arthur Christmas showcases an entire family of Santa Clauses. While most would believe that the muscular Steve Claus would be the most badass Santa of the family, and he’s certainly no slouch in that department, he doesn’t have the experience or repertoire of his grandfather, Grandsanta.

Grandsanta was an active Santa during the height of World War II and braved the anti-air fire that was shooting down everything in sight, and even took twelve shots in the process. All of this with none of the technology his family now had, and half-drunk with his elves. Even in wartime, kids need the joy of Christmas.

7/9 Regular Show (2010) – Badass Santa

The duo of Mordecai and Rigby encounter the iconic Santa Claus in one of Regular Show’s best episodes. This Santa is a far cry from the jovial man they expected. Voiced by the charmingly grumpy Ed Asner, Santa takes his job of bringing joy to children with startling seriousness and sincerity.

With his centuries on the job, he’s also become a jaded old man, with some absurd contingencies in place such as staying fit (“Santa has a six pack”) and wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his overcoat, which saves his life when he gets shot. It’s an amazingly different take on Santa, as expected of a show that made Death a British biker.

6/9 Santa’s Slay (2005) – Goldberg Santa

In Santa’s Slay, Santa is no jolly bringer of gifts to children. At least, not anymore. As it turns out, Santa was just cursed by an angel to do those things, as he was the son of Satan himself. However, when the curse finally wears off, Santa wastes no time in wreaking havoc on the world he had been forced to smile and serve for centuries.

There’s not much more to say about the premise past “It’s former WCW champion Goldberg given demonic powers and a Santa outfit”. That alone should tell audiences just how dangerous this murderous version of Santa is. The angel could never hope to defeat this Santa in direct combat, only being able to trick him into oaths and curses.

5/9 Futurama (1999) – Robot Santa

In Futurama, they don’t celebrate Christmas, but instead, “X-Mas”. After Mom’s Friendly Robot Company accidentally set the moral standards for their very own Santa bot way too high, Robot Santa has spent pretty much his entire existence exterminating those he deems naughty, which just so happens to be everyone. So much for a heartwarming Futurama episode on Christmas.

It’s telling of how powerful he is that despite being the future, Robot Santa is seen as a global threat, and curfews are enforced ala The Purge every Christmas night to ensure that nobody dies a needless Xmas-themed death. From candy cane blades to napalm bunnies, this is one Santa who takes his list way too seriously.

4/9 El Santo Claus (1959) – Demon Slayer Santa

In this hilarious B-movie, Santa Claus has his annual Christmas preparations rudely interrupted by Lucifer’s servant, Pitch. Lucifer wants to replace Santa and forced the children of the world to commit evil. However, with the help of Merlin (yes, the wizard Merlin) and his interdimensional powers, Santa vows to save Christmas.

El Santo Claus is a movie that does not age well at all. From Santa’s child labor army from around the world, its cheesy effects that would make Ed Wood blush, and a story that pits Saint Nick against the forces of evil, it’s a great movie to watch with friends on a Saturday night, and just so happens to feature an absurdly powerful version of Santa Claus.

3/9 The Librarians (2014) – Bruce Campbell Santa

In The Librarians, Santa Claus is portrayed by Bruce Campbell, and also happens to be the immortal avatar of goodwill. He also happens to be the reincarnation of Odin. The many forms he’s taken over the years are dedicated to a singular and noble goal: to bring happiness to humanity in its darkest winters.

Santa Claus, in this incarnation, has reality-warping powers, minor omniscience, a temporary omnipresence on Christmas day, and superhuman empathy, making him capable of understanding anybody he sets his eyes on. Although he does have weaknesses in the form of Holly and Mistletoe (akin to Baldur of Norse myth), it doesn’t lessen his might, much like Kryptonite doesn’t prevent Superman from being a great hero.

2/9 Kyouran Kazoku (2008) – Shonen Santa

It shouldn’t be shocking that anime has its absurd version of Santa Claus, but one wouldn’t expect it in a magical catgirl anime. As is tradition for shonen, this Santa is incredibly jacked, faster than the eye can see, and even has his very own version of the Kamehameha, the “Merry Christmas Beam”.

Of course, this being anime, the small catgirl somehow manages to defeat this Super Saiyan Santa/ Although it should be noted that said catgirl was an ancient demon who left her kingdom behind to find out her true purpose, and her memories were erased as a result. Fun fact, this all coming from a slice-of-life romance anime.

1/9 Avengers Assemble (2012) – Jolnir

It takes a special kind of Santa to do what he does in a multiverse such as Marvel, and that’s exactly what Avengers Assemble gives comic book fans. Santa Claus, real name Jolnir, is the child of a Light Elf and a Frost Giant, and the only half-blood of his kind. This divine lineage makes him an incredibly powerful being.

He is older than the Norse gods themselves, has a deep reservoir of mystical energy, and even warps the fabric of space and time to make his nightly deliveries around the globe possible. When one reaches power levels comparable to Allfather Odin, it’s no wonder that Christmas remains strong even in a world plagued by villainy.

