The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

Netflix releases original movies at a whiplash-inducing pace, so subscribers never have to worry about a lack of quantity at any given time. But few months have ever boasted as much quality on the Netflix original film front as this December. With Oscar voting and the holiday season on the horizon, the streaming giant is rolling out the red carpet for many of its most anticipated projects. There are new films from Oscar heavyweights like Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu, crowd-pleasing sequels like Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and new documentaries that have the potential to emerge as award-season dark horses.

With such a diverse slate of original movies, not everything will please everyone. But no cinephile can complain about nothing to watch on Netflix this month. If anything, you’ll need help narrowing down the options. Keep reading for our seven favorite picks.

