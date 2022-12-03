The Best NES Games Of All Time

The final Dragon Warrior to be released in the West for many many years after it arrived in 1992, Chunsoft’s sprawling fantasy epic was going out with a bang in that region. Spread across five chapters that put a unique character in the spotlight, this specific sequel was peak Dragon Quest–yes, it’s the same seires–with its epic storyline, enjoyable gameplay mechanics, and a legacy that saw it get its own spin-off game. Years later, a PlayStation remake would arrive and spruce up the visuals while adding several new gameplay features.

A few more years passed and another remake arrived, this time on the Nintendo DS. After that, a version based on the DS remake would be released on Android and iOS in 2014, proving that Dragon Warrior IV had an enduring appeal that lasted for several generations.