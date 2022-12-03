Categories
Gaming

The Best NES Games Of All Time


Dragon Warrior IV

Dragon Warrior IV

The final Dragon Warrior to be released in the West for many many years after it arrived in 1992, Chunsoft’s sprawling fantasy epic was going out with a bang in that region. Spread across five chapters that put a unique character in the spotlight, this specific sequel was peak Dragon Quest–yes, it’s the same seires–with its epic storyline, enjoyable gameplay mechanics, and a legacy that saw it get its own spin-off game. Years later, a PlayStation remake would arrive and spruce up the visuals while adding several new gameplay features.

A few more years passed and another remake arrived, this time on the Nintendo DS. After that, a version based on the DS remake would be released on Android and iOS in 2014, proving that Dragon Warrior IV had an enduring appeal that lasted for several generations.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.