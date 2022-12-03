The DWP benefit millions of pensioners are missing out on





The benefit is given to Britons over the state pension age, currently 66 years, and with a medical condition or disability. It is designed to help people with the additional costs of having a long-term health condition or illness. The DWP has stated that a person can spend their benefit on anything they like which could help them stay independent and in their own home for as long as possible.

This could include but is not subject to, hiring a carer or gardener. paying for taxis or buying support equipment such as an electric bed. The benefit is paid at two different rates every four weeks and the amount someone gets depends on the level of care they need. Currently, pensioners could receive £61.85 if they need help during the day or at night and if someone needs help during the day and night they could receive £92.40. However, Attendance Allowance is one of the benefits set to see a 10.1 percent increase next year with the lower rate increasing to £68.10 per week and the higher going to £101.75. READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month

As of writing, claimants could receive between £247.40 and £369.60 each payment period. From next April, this will be increased to around £272 and £400 every four weeks. Even though the rate someone receives is dependent on the severity of their condition, there are a number of conditions which could make someone eligible and the DWP urges those who may have one of them to see if they can claim. Conditions that could allow people to claim to include things such as sight or hearing impairments, learning difficulties, mobility issues such as arthritis, or mental health issues such as dementia or psychosis. People could also apply if they have difficulties with smaller, personal tasks, experience pain or need physical help in their daily life. DON’T MISS

Canadian MP furious as 125,000 expats have frozen state pension [LATEST]

British Gas customers could save ‘up to £100’ this winter [INSIGHT]

HSBC announces closure of 114 branches – full list confirmed [ANALYSIS]

The DWP reiterates that a person does not need to have an official diagnosis to claim but must have needed help or supervision, or has had difficulties for at least siix months because of their condition. Britons who face a terminal illness, are automatically entitled to receive Attendance Allowance at the higher rate. There is also a quicker application process for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness and aren’t expected to live more than six months. Attendance Allowance is not means tested and is tax-free which means people can claim the money regardless of their savings or income, and it is also exempt from the Benefit Cap so someone can’t have money taken away from any other benefits. READ MORE: NS&I announces December 2022 Premium Bonds prize winners

This is one of the main reasons why many people think they will not be eligible to claim. Britons won’t be able to get Attendance Allowance if they already get Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA). If someone thinks they could be eligible to claim then they will need to fill out the Attendance Allowance claim form online and send it to thre DWP through the post. Britons are able to download the Attendance Allowance form, known as the AA1 form, on the GOV.UK website.

People are able to have help when filling out the Attendance Allowance claim form and others can apply for someone on their behalf if they need it. When applying, people will need to explain the effects their disability and health condition has on them. Attendance Allowance can also be backdated to the date of someone’s claim. This is usually the date their form is received or the date they call the enquiry line if they then return the claim pack within six weeks.