The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a

Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.

This is especially true since people are increasingly finding small towns more appealing than their larger counterparts. In a recent poll from Gallup in 2020, nearly half of the respondents said they’d prefer to live in a small town or rural area.

Determining the Best Small Towns in Florida: There are plenty of small towns in Florida, and the website Travel + Leisure has recently weighed in on which they feel are most charming. Below are the towns that made the list. (The site only considered towns with a population of 17,000 or less, and was looking for towns that offered quaint restaurants, an easy-going vibe, and plenty of things to do.)

Cedar Key: This town is home to only around 687 residents and Travel + Leisure called it “old fashioned.” But its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, its slow-paced vibe, fresh seafood, and waterfront restaurants make it worth a visit. Nature lovers may want to consider a visit to the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge.

Micanopy: This is another tiny town, with a population under 700. It’s among the oldest towns in the state, which may be why it’s also one of the antique capitals of Florida. Be sure to shop its antique stores and visit Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park for a chance to see wild horses. The picture at the top of this article is in Micanopy.

Sanibel is known for being a haven for shellers due to its fantastic location as one of the few Gulf beaches that runs perpendicular to Florida’s coastline. There’s much to like about this town of only around 6,400 people. It offers plenty of outdoor assets like spectacular sunsets, a fishing pier, and the Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

Close to Amelia Island is the delightful and seasoned Fernandina Beach, which is within driving distance of Jacksonville and is known for its quaint shops, innovative restaurants, and laid-back living. Even better, it offers 13 miles of beach-front shoreline.

Cypress Gardens: Although this town is best known for being the home of the original Cypress Gardens Adventure Park and now Legoland, it’s also a town in Polk County, Florida, that is home to about 10,000.

The Florida Keys: There are quaint cities within these islands like Islamorada, Key Largo, and Marathon. In addition to a laid-back lifestyle that will appeal to many, there are plenty of outdoor activities such as snorkeling, boating, and diving.

Anna Maria Island: This island is home to well-known beaches and a wooden pier built in 1947. Although the island can feel as if you’re in another, more relaxing, time period, there are still cute shops and galleries to check out.

Palm Beach Proper has a population of just under 10,000 while still managing to maintain its glitz and history. Revisit the Gilded Age with a visit to the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. If you enjoy shopping, Worth Avenue is often called the Rodeo Drive of the east coast.

Mount Dora: Travel + Leisure called Mount Dora a taste of old Florida, with its small population of 16,000 and its antique shops and quaint downtown. It’s also pretty, with its lakes and live oaks. Check out the Modernism Museum if you want to learn something new.