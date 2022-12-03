The Swimmers cast: Who’s in the Netflix movie?

The Swimmers was released on Netflix on Nov. 23, 2022. The feature-length movie tells the inspiring true story of sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini who fled war-torn Syria for Europe in hopes of achieving Yusra’s dreams of competing in the Olympics.

Directed by Sally El Hosaini (My Brother the Devil, Babylon, and The Fifth Bowl), the movie is a biographical drama that depicts the difficulties that foreign refugee experience as well as the passion and determination of a young athlete’s ambition to succeed against all odds.

The official synopsis for the movie, as per Netflix’s Tudum, reads:

“Two Syrian sisters flee their war-torn home in Damascus, swim for hours in choppy Mediterranean seas to reach Greece as asylum seekers before going on to compete at the Rio Olympic Games.”

The movie set across Syria, Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Hungary, Germany, and Brazil, stars real-life sisters Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa as the Mardini sisters. Find out who else features in the movie with the full cast list below.

The Swimmers cast

The main cast of The Swimmers is made up of Nathalie Issa (My Favorite Fabric), Manal Issa (The Sea Ahead, Ulysses & Mona), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves, Army of the Dead).

Other actors to star in the movie include:

Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Paradise Now),

Ahmed Malek (The Furnace, Clash),

James Krishna Floyd (My Brother the Devil, The Good Karma Hospital)

Nahel Tzegai (Sliced, The Miracle Workers).

The Swimmers trailer

Ahead of the release on Nov. 23, Netflix released a trailer for the movie. Check out the trailer below!

The Swimmers is currently available to stream on Netflix.

