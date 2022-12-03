The Ultimate Travel Guide To Miami: Hottest Spots & Tips To Have

Miami conjures images of beautiful people in beautiful places, like the pools at the art deco hotels, on wide sandy beaches alongside a sparkling blue ocean, at the flashy nightclubs, and in the boutique shops along tony Lincoln Road.





It’s a happening place, no doubt, and with so much to see and do, tourists have a lot of choices to make, even if they’re only planning a day trip from Key Largo to Miami. Most attractions should be booked in advance, online, in any season, due to the constant arrival of tourists from around the world.





Choose The Best Time To Travel To Miami

The best time to visit Miami is after spring break, in the late March through mid-May shoulder season, when the climate is pleasant and the city isn’t completely overrun with visitors.

It’s typically sweltering hot in summer, and winter is the prime tourist season, so hotel and private accommodation rates will be highest from December through mid-March.

Southern Florida remains warm all year long. Even in January the average overnight temperature reaches 60 degrees Fahrenheit, calling for, perhaps, a light jacket.

Shutterstock Pumpkin patch in Miami, Florida

By the time spring break rolls around in February, it’s definitely beach season, with daytime temperature at a balmy 75 degrees.

Winter: None

None Spring: January through May

January through May Summer: June through September

June through September Fall: October through December

Visit Miami’s Astonishing Attractions

Miami’s Art Deco Historic District is a huge tourist draw. Buildings are painted in delightful pastel colors and feature the sleek geometric lines that make art deco architecture so enchanting.

The district runs between 5th Street and 23rd Street on Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue, and Washington Avenue. Even the lifeguard stands on South Beach sport art deco designs.

Shutterstock Ocean drive nightlife in Miami

No visit to Miami is complete without a tour of the famous Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an early 20th century estate that harkens back to the Gilded Age.

Located on Biscayne Bay, the historic Miami estate features 10 acres of formal gardens and more than 2,000 antique art objects and furniture pieces. Visitors tour 34 rooms in the grand Mediterranean-style mansion, which has a total of 70 rooms.

Related: Miami To Key West: The Ultimate 3-Day Trip Itinerary

The deep blue sea is always top of mind for vacationers visiting Miami, since it’s the backdrop to so many activities in this action-packed city.

That’s why a visit to the Miami Seaquarium is a must-do excursion, and one that allows tourists to have one-on-one interactive experiences with marine life. Visitors can choose from a Penguin Encounter and a Seal Swim, for example.

Al Calvillo / Shutterstock.com dolphin show at the miami seaquarium

Top attractions: Art Deco Historic District and Art Deco Museum, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami Seaquarium, South Beach and/or Miami Beach

Art Deco Historic District and Art Deco Museum, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami Seaquarium, South Beach and/or Miami Beach Recommended Tour: Miami South Beach Art Deco Walking Tour

Miami South Beach Art Deco Walking Tour Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Cost: From $40 USD per adult

Book this tour

Choose From An Abundance Of Beaches In Miami

Some are secluded and others are jam-packed with locals and tourists, but one thing that can be said about all of Miami’s beaches is: Come on in, the water’s fine.

Popular South Beach, where famous Muscle Beach is located, is a wide swath of coastline where even the lifeguard stands are painted in art deco colors. Situated along Ocean Drive, it offers easy access to cafés, bars, and restaurants.

via travelideas

Muscle Beach offers exercise, weight lifting and gymnastics activities. Visitors also flock to Surfside Beach, located in Miami Beach between North Beach and Bal Harbour. There are scenic sand dunes and an elevated dune path for joggers and walkers.

Head north to find quieter stretches of sandy coast at Mid-Beach, North Beach, and Bal Harbour Beach.

Shutterstock north beach in miami

Top beaches in Miami: South Beach, Muscle Beach, Surfside Beach, North Beach, Bal Harbour Beach.

Enjoy Great Cuisine At Miami’s Restaurants

Travelers to Miami can select from hundreds of eateries across Miami, including many ethnic restaurants and seafood specialties venues.

Get a taste for what the city offers at the Miami Food Festival, held at the German American Social Club of Greater Miami each year. Wine lovers will want to check out the Miami Wine Festival.

Related: Miami: How To Visit Florida’s Best City On A Budget

Other eateries are, of course, open year-round for visitors’ enjoyment.

Best Places For Breakfast

Cozy Corner Diner, 90 Westward Dr, Miami Springs, Honey Uninhibited, 1777 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami.

Shutterstock lattes in miami

Best Places For Lunch And Dinner

Lulu, 3105 Commodore Plaza, Miami; Joia Beach, at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Jungle Island, Miami

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish, at 398 NW North River Drive

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, at 151 NE 41st Street, Miami (two Michelin stars)

Best Nightclubs

LIV, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; Club Space, 34 NE 11th Street, Miami; Brick, 187 NW 28th Street, Miami.

Hotel Choices From Budget To Luxury

Luxury hotels dot the beachfront along Miami’s waterfront, offering vast outdoor recreation areas with pools, cabanas, hot tubs and other upscale amenities. Budget hotels are not beachside, but offer easy access to the ocean and to area attractions.

Luxury Hotels

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com lounge chairs at the ritz carlton coconut grove in miami

Related: 7-Day Itinerary For Exploring The Best Of Miami

Budget Hotels

Olga V Kulakova / Shutterstock.com menu at the vagabond hotel in miami

How To Get Around In Miami

Tourists should arrive knowing that they don’t necessarily have to rent a car, since public transport is readily available and some of it is free.

The Miami Beach Trolley is a free, citywide service that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with stops along the route every 30 minutes.

The trolley operates four routes that include tourist destinations.

photravel_ru / Shutterstock.com the trolley going through miami

The South Beach Loop drops travelers at scores of destinations in South Beach, including hotels, museums, marinas, entertainment venues, and facilities like the Miami Beach Convention Center, and the popular Lincoln Road Mall.

The elevated people mover system, called Metromover, is a free service operating daily in downtown Miami, and in the Omni and Brickell areas.

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com metromover elevated train in miami

The city’s Metrobus serves all of Miami’s major shopping, entertainment and cultural areas. A one-way fare is $2.25.

The Miami Metrorail provides service from Miami International Airport to South Miami, Coral Gables, and downtown Miami, among other destinations farther afield. A one-way fare is $2.25.

Time To Set Your Budget For A Trip To Miami

Travelers can expect a 7-day vacation in Miami at a mid-priced hotel ($250 per night), with food and admission costs to various attractions included, to cost about $2,600 for a solo traveler, and about $5,000 for a couple.

Families with children might need multiple hotels rooms, or can book a suite to accommodate the group.

How To Spend One Perfect Day In Miami

Enjoy the morning with a trip to the Miami Seaquarium and spring for an animal interaction experience. Stop by the Art Deco Museum and see exhibits about the history of the city’s iconic architectural style.

After lunch, head back to your hotel for bathing suits and flip-flops, then it’s off to South Beach for some sun, swimming, and people-watching.

Shutterstock Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel and Hard Rock Cafe in Bayside Marketplace

Spend the evening with a shopping excursion along tony Lincoln Road and sip a cocktail at one of the many outdoor cafés. Pick an elegant restaurant for dinner and end the day with a moonlit walk on the beach.

FAQ

Q: When is the best time to visit Miami?

To avoid the most crowded season and the hottest weather, a great time to visit Miami is after spring break, from mid-March through mid-May. However, winter is also a great time to visit; Christmas can be fun in towns where it never snows.

Q: What are the best attractions in Miami?

Art Deco Historic District and Art Deco Museum, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, and Miami Seaquarium are worthy destinations. Also check out the Design District, where everything is photogenic and fascinating.

Q: Is Miami safe to visit?

Like any city, Miami is generally safe to visit, though it pays to be cautious. High-volume tourist areas like Miami Beach are best visited with safety tips in mind.