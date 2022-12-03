The View’s Joy Behar scoffs at Harry and Meghan’s Netflix project

The View’s co-host questioned the need to give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extra airtime to vent their frustrations about the Royal Family after the release of the Netflix trailer. Intervening in a discussion with fellow presenters Ana Navarro, Sarah Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar asked “do we really care?” about the Sussexes whilst other major events are unravelling. Ms Behaw could be seen scoffing as she listened to her co-hosts, waving her hand in a dismissive gesture at talks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
She said: “Do we really care? I mean, we’re dealing with election deniers, and anti-semites, and everything else.”
Ms Griffin said that while she appreciates the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their work, they had already spoken about their experience within the Royal Family since quitting.
She said: “I love her podcast, she tells important stories. I love both of them, I like what Harry does with the Invictus Games.
“The one thing I’m a little struck by is they already told their story. At the end of [the trailer], she says, ‘when the stakes are so high, you have to tell your story.’
“You sat down with Oprah, we all watched it. I’ll probably binge-watch this when it comes out but I kinda feel like they’re perpetuating putting themselves in the public eye when that was what they were trying to avoid.”
Sunny Hostin noted: “It’s an important story to tell.”
But co-presenter Ana Navarro said: “I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry, they weren’t crying and wiping away tears, and they were giving me something positive.”
Ms Hostin once again intervened: “They almost destroyed their lives.”
The couple has since established their own household in California and is believed to be relying on private security.
The Duke of Sussed took action against the Home Office earlier this year over the refusal to provide him and his wife with the same level of protection as working members of the Royal Family while visiting the UK.
The couple is since believed to have benefitted from private security during their return for the Platinum Jubilee and the funeral for the late Queen, as the majority of events in which they were included were attended by senior members of the family as well.
