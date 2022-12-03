The View’s Joy Behar scoffs at Harry and Meghan’s Netflix project

The View’s co-host questioned the need to give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extra airtime to vent their frustrations about the Royal Family after the release of the Netflix trailer. Intervening in a discussion with fellow presenters Ana Navarro, Sarah Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar asked “do we really care?” about the Sussexes whilst other major events are unravelling. Ms Behaw could be seen scoffing as she listened to her co-hosts, waving her hand in a dismissive gesture at talks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She said: “Do we really care? I mean, we’re dealing with election deniers, and anti-semites, and everything else.”

Ms Griffin said that while she appreciates the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their work, they had already spoken about their experience within the Royal Family since quitting.

She said: “I love her podcast, she tells important stories. I love both of them, I like what Harry does with the Invictus Games.

“The one thing I’m a little struck by is they already told their story. At the end of [the trailer], she says, ‘when the stakes are so high, you have to tell your story.’

JUST IN: Sussexes accused of taking photographer to Palace without Queen Elizabeth II’s permission

Do we really care? I mean, we’re dealing with election deniers, and anti-semites, and everything else.