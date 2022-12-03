The Walking Dead’s crew member unveils axed season 11 finale

After being on screens since 2010, AMC’s hit horror series The Walking Dead officially came to an end in November. Although the finale set the scene for the upcoming spin-off, a crew member revealed the show could have had a very different ending.

After it was announced season 11 would be the final instalment of The Walking Dead, viewers were eager to see if the show would conclude.

Their plea was answered as the episode, titled Rest in Peace saw the long-awaited return of Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira).

While many were left emotional after Rosita Espinosa’s (Christian Serratos) death, fans got a glimpse of Rick and Michonne’s upcoming spin-off as the show’s chapter came to a close.

Despite this, the series finale’s director of photography Duane Charles Manwiller confirmed there was an alternate ending.

