The Walking Dead’s crew member unveils axed season 11 finale

After being on screens since 2010, AMC’s hit horror series The Walking Dead officially came to an end in November. Although the finale set the scene for the upcoming spin-off, a crew member revealed the show could have had a very different ending.
After it was announced season 11 would be the final instalment of The Walking Dead, viewers were eager to see if the show would conclude.
Their plea was answered as the episode, titled Rest in Peace saw the long-awaited return of Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira).
While many were left emotional after Rosita Espinosa’s (Christian Serratos) death, fans got a glimpse of Rick and Michonne’s upcoming spin-off as the show’s chapter came to a close.
Despite this, the series finale’s director of photography Duane Charles Manwiller confirmed there was an alternate ending.
READ MORE: Strictly’s Hamza Yassin faces finale blow as expert spots habit
He added: “Here’s a more up and personal shot of the cast. Can you guess who’s who?
“Nosotros somos los muertos vivientes.”
Finale director and executive producer Greg Nicotero shared that the addition of Rick and Michonne’s scene led to the time-jump getting axed
Greg explained to Insider: “There was a scene that we had shot, but when it was decided to put the coda in we felt like it would conflict with the Rick and Michonne bit. So we took it out.”
Although fans loved the idea of seeing what the youngsters got up to in the future, they were over the moon with Rick’s comeback.
Rick and Michonne’s upcoming spin-off is expected to unravel the story behind his mysterious departure in season nine’s What Comes After, as well as Michonne’s journey to find him.
Thankfully for fans, this won’t be the only addition to the Walking Dead franchise as Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) adventure in France will also be explored.
Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohen) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will also return to screens with their own spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City.
The Walking Dead season 11 is available on AMC in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK.
Source link